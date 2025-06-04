A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons

We Will NOT Apologize for Doing Our Jobs! U.S. Attorney Leah Foley SMACKS...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on June 04, 2025

This editor almost wasn't going to use this post because of the insinuation that young Democrat influencer Chris Mowery is Harry Sisson's lover (not that there's anything wrong with that). Besides, Sisson appears to be straight, as he was caught up in a scandal earlier this year regarding the man-child soliciting sexually explicit photos of 11 women over Snapchat, assuring them he "respected them for more than their bodies."

But we had to bring you this rant by Mowery because of 1) the drama, and 2) the revelation that there's already a Veterans Month, so stop complaining how veterans only get one day while the LGBTQ community gets an entire month.

This editor always wonders about these videos shot in cars. Is the person really that angry that they feel the need to post a video to vent their rage? Or is it just more theater kid stuff, and after he shuts off the camera, he drives to his agency to pick up his paycheck, which definitely doesn't come from the DNC.

(Strong language warning)

Calm down, miss.

"Members of this community have more courage than you and I ever will." Speak for yourself.

So, when is Veterans Month?

We don't know why the Democrats are spending $20 million on their SAM (Speaking to American Men) project when they have Mowery and Sisson, the self-proclaimed "nightmare fuel for the right."

They're probably the ones who decided to sign their young sons up with a talent agency.

End Wokeness ran the numbers and found that 40 percent of the year is dedicated to the LGBTQ community, including the entire months of June, October, and November.

Why?

Remember when David Hogg declared Tim Walz the epitome of "healthy masculinity"? These are the men the Democrat Party is putting forward: Mowery, Sisson, Hogg, Walz, etc.

They're going to need more than $20 million to learn how to reach men.

***

