WE ARE LAUGHING: Chris Mowrey Claims He And Harry Sisson Are 'Nightmare Fuel for the Right'





In the 2024 election, Democrats lost ground with just about every demographic possible (with the exception of AWFLs), but the one group the party has struggled with the most is young men.

It wasn't for a lack of trying. Remember 'White Dudes for Harris'? Remember girlfriend-abuser Doug Emhoff as the 'new masculinity'? Perhaps most hilariously, remember 'Coach' Tim Walz (the 'mean pick six' guy) doing his best Elmer Fudd imitation trying to load a shotgun?

How none of that worked remains a baffling mystery.

But seriously, it doesn't take a rocket surgeon to figure out why the party cannot connect with men, particularly young men. For more than a generation now, the left has denounced anything masculine as 'toxic.' They have claimed that exercise is 'right-wing.' They've said that MAGA has 'corrupted' men into admiring beautiful women. Oh, and let's not forget that, according to the left, if a young man isn't willing to date a 'trans woman,' that is a fatal character flaw.

Of course, Democrats will not see any of this as a problem. Instead, they have announced a plan to spend $20 million on a new project called 'SAM: Speaking to American Men,' which will 'study the syntax, language, and content of men's spaces.'

It's OK. You can laugh. We have been. Incessantly.

Our most fervent hope, though, is that the Democrats take all of that $20 million and burn it by giving it to their two Gen Z heroes, Chris Mowrey and Harry Sisson.

Last night, Mowrey started his campaign to get some of the filthy lucre from the left by posting what may be one of the most cringeworthy images we have ever seen (and when it comes to Mowrey and Sisson, that's saying something).

Check it out:

Nightmare fuel for the right pic.twitter.com/IlSzljGPsd — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) May 25, 2025

Ha.

Hahaha.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Oh, yes. Those two are definitely conservatives' worst nightmare. How could the Republican Party ever counter such testosterone-laden icons of virile masculinity?

We're not sure who the beard ... errr ... young woman is in this picture, but she looks like she was paid to be there. We also can't help but notice that Mowrey's arm is draped not on her, but reaching across to his buddy Sisson.

Ahem. Not that there's anything wrong with that.

Don’t sell yourself short. This is nightmare fuel for everyone. https://t.co/Cx9QfR7DWg — MILO (@Nero) May 25, 2025

Mostly for Democrats who want to get elected in 2026.

So was it you or Harry that got pegged? https://t.co/XrHihFW3SR — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) May 26, 2025

Eep.

Hey, he said it, not us. (We just laughed at it.)

We have no idea what Mowrey was thinking here.

But his face looks more than a little bloated, so his estrogen treatments might be finally kicking in.

Why does that girl look like she’s got more testosterone in her body than the both of you combined? — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) May 25, 2025

We could answer that question, but we think everyone already knows the answer.

Girls night out. Slay Queens, Slay! https://t.co/uiCUy3iDdN — 🤔 no i didn't 🤷🏿‍♂️ (@ImMeWhoUdoe) May 26, 2025

LOL. Lemon drop shooters all around! Crank up the Taylor Swift!

You have done so much damage to your cause, yet you remain ignorantly blind to the facts that GenZ isn’t on board w your woke agenda. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) May 25, 2025

Shhh. Don't tell them. And definitely don't tell the DNC.

ChatGPT does a better job. Take your pic. pic.twitter.com/rfjl46zblg — 𝕄𝔸𝔾𝔸 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕜 🇺🇲 Aᴍᴇʀɪᴄᴀ Fɪʀsᴛ (@MAGA_Link) May 26, 2025

OK. Hang on a second. This writer just spat up his drink all over his keyboard.

Alright. Moving on ...

What? That? A 3 pack of estrogen 😂😂😂😂 — James Rockford- leave a message. (@DumbLibStuff) May 26, 2025

Dammit.

Cleanup on Aisle Keyboard again.

THIS is nightmare fuel 😂 pic.twitter.com/4d1UpPhSCi — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 25, 2025

YIKES.

Yes, that video will always be hilarious, but it also makes us throw up in our mouth just a little bit.

You could've just went to prom with Harry instead of dragging this girl or um....along so your mom could share pics on facebook https://t.co/tSXLvC0wyM — Dean Bryan (@DeanBNowhere) May 26, 2025

We're beginning to think that whole story about Sisson taking advantage of gullible young women on Snapchat is just a giant smokescreen.

AINT NO WAY BRO SAID NIGHTMARE FUEL 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/iCsDPA8cOT pic.twitter.com/tbk6OYHGCY — Mr. Republican 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@conservative767) May 26, 2025

Mowrey is kind of right. It is nightmare fuel. Just not in the way he thinks he is.

I don’t think a single conservative is afraid of a woman and two lesbians. — 208Dad (@208_dad) May 26, 2025

Why would three chicks in a picture be a nightmare for the right? — Breakfast Taco (@BuzzzStryker) May 26, 2025

Maybe if those three chicks were Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Kathy Griffin.

Now, that would be some real nightmare fuel.

So who sat in the chair? — jaeger71 (@jaeger71) May 26, 2025

You know what they say: Every hotel room has one.

This has been just too much fun, but we'll turn to Grok to wrap things up.

Aaaaand, there it is!

Thank you, Grok.

We can only hope that the DNC is still paying these two clowns. Now that David Hogg has been ousted from his DNC vice chairmanship (because he didn't check enough woke, diversity boxes), there is a huge -- well, OK, 'scrawny' -- leadership gap at the top of the party.

We can't think of anyone better to fill that gap than Chris Mowrey and Harry Sisson.

Call it nightmare fuel for every Democrat candidate in the midterms.

