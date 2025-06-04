Make This Happen! The Hill Says Jasmine Crockett Can Lead the Democratic Party Back From the Brink

This is an absolutely brilliant idea, and we wholeheartedly endorse the DNC running with this plan.

Jasmine Crockett is a fantastic orator, a thougthful policy maker, and has her finger on the pulse of the American public, after all.

Advertisement

This will pay dividens at the polls

"Jasmine Crockett can bring the Democratic Party back from the brink" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/qJMS7phxGG — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2025

Here's more:

This reads like Crockett fanfic instead of a serious op-ed.

I think this is an absolutely brilliant idea and the DNC should run with this. — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) June 4, 2025

As we said.

She’s f**king awesome. Best move the dems could make it getting her out there more. — Vlad (@OrwellsNotebook) June 4, 2025

All the time. 24/7.

Yall need to put the bong down and go get some fresh air. — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) June 4, 2025

Shhhhhhh.

"Jasmine Crockett can bring the Democratic Party back from the brink"...so that they can take a running start while leaping into the Hole of Irrelevance? — John Tammes (@john_tammes) June 4, 2025

Wheeeeee!

Yes. Please go with this. Keep going and going and going. Put her and AOC on a national ticket together. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) June 4, 2025

We won't stop them.

I speak for all Republicans when I say that we’re terrified of Jasmine Crockett becoming the face of the Democratic Party because we know how clear and effective her message is



Please don’t make Jasmine Crockett the face of your Party, Democrats, I beg you! Anything but that! https://t.co/6xKkPgB6de pic.twitter.com/LtXgjRq0Z8 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 4, 2025

Advertisement

Listen to him.

"As one of the few party figures who can speak with authenticity..."



Authenticity? Jazzy?



YHGTBFKM https://t.co/0Qe2ZfmEJZ — Lake Bum (@dustopian) June 4, 2025

We have very different definitions of 'authenticity' than The Hill, apparently.

She absolutely can. Crockett should be the face and the voice of the 21st Century’s Democrat Party. https://t.co/ntui5Vf2pQ — Cruadin (@cruadin) June 4, 2025

Most brilliant political maneuvering ever.

I’d vote for her in the Dem primary if she ran in 2028 https://t.co/KzqUjWiv7c — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) June 4, 2025

Right?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.