Make This Happen! The Hill Says Jasmine Crockett Can Lead the Democratic Party Back From the Brink

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on June 04, 2025
Townhall Media

This is an absolutely brilliant idea, and we wholeheartedly endorse the DNC running with this plan.

Jasmine Crockett is a fantastic orator, a thougthful policy maker, and has her finger on the pulse of the American public, after all.

This will pay dividens at the polls

Here's more:

The TV-ready former public defender exploded onto the national scene this year as one of Democrats’ rawest and most watchable communicators. Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg went so far as to declare her the future of the Democratic Party. On Sunday, Fox News anchor Trey Gowdy devoted an entire segment to denouncing her rise to prominence. At a moment when voters are increasingly tuning out politicians, Crockett is still breaking through. 

This reads like Crockett fanfic instead of a serious op-ed.

As we said.

All the time. 24/7.

Shhhhhhh.

Wheeeeee!

We won't stop them.

Listen to him.

We have very different definitions of 'authenticity' than The Hill, apparently.

Most brilliant political maneuvering ever.

Right?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

