Make This Happen! The Hill Says Jasmine Crockett Can Lead the Democratic Party Back From the Brink

This is an absolutely brilliant idea, and we wholeheartedly endorse the DNC running with this plan.
Jasmine Crockett is a fantastic orator, a thougthful policy maker, and has her finger on the pulse of the American public, after all.
This will pay dividens at the polls
"Jasmine Crockett can bring the Democratic Party back from the brink" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/qJMS7phxGG— The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2025
The TV-ready former public defender exploded onto the national scene this year as one of Democrats’ rawest and most watchable communicators. Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg went so far as to declare her the future of the Democratic Party. On Sunday, Fox News anchor Trey Gowdy devoted an entire segment to denouncing her rise to prominence. At a moment when voters are increasingly tuning out politicians, Crockett is still breaking through.
This reads like Crockett fanfic instead of a serious op-ed.
I think this is an absolutely brilliant idea and the DNC should run with this.— Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) June 4, 2025
As we said.
She’s f**king awesome. Best move the dems could make it getting her out there more.— Vlad (@OrwellsNotebook) June 4, 2025
All the time. 24/7.
Yall need to put the bong down and go get some fresh air.— Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) June 4, 2025
Shhhhhhh.
"Jasmine Crockett can bring the Democratic Party back from the brink"...so that they can take a running start while leaping into the Hole of Irrelevance?— John Tammes (@john_tammes) June 4, 2025
Wheeeeee!
Yes. Please go with this. Keep going and going and going. Put her and AOC on a national ticket together.— Adyana (@adyanalistens) June 4, 2025
We won't stop them.
I speak for all Republicans when I say that we’re terrified of Jasmine Crockett becoming the face of the Democratic Party because we know how clear and effective her message is— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 4, 2025
Please don’t make Jasmine Crockett the face of your Party, Democrats, I beg you! Anything but that! https://t.co/6xKkPgB6de pic.twitter.com/LtXgjRq0Z8
Listen to him.
"As one of the few party figures who can speak with authenticity..."— Lake Bum (@dustopian) June 4, 2025
Authenticity? Jazzy?
YHGTBFKM https://t.co/0Qe2ZfmEJZ
We have very different definitions of 'authenticity' than The Hill, apparently.
She absolutely can. Crockett should be the face and the voice of the 21st Century’s Democrat Party. https://t.co/ntui5Vf2pQ— Cruadin (@cruadin) June 4, 2025
Most brilliant political maneuvering ever.
I’d vote for her in the Dem primary if she ran in 2028 https://t.co/KzqUjWiv7c— Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) June 4, 2025
Right?
