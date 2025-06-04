Make This Happen! The Hill Says Jasmine Crockett Can Lead the Democratic Party...
Cultural Vibe Shift: Target Retail Stores Switch Consumer Focus from LGBTQ to USA

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on June 04, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Many posters on X are saying they’re seeing a huge difference at Target for Pride Month. In the past, the retailer would have had LGBTQ displays at the front of the store on June 1. This year, posters have been met with displays offering patriotic items. Some credit it to the election of President Donald Trump and the cultural energy that swept him into office.

Here’s more. (READ)

We hope so.

Not everyone was happy about the store catering to the vast majority of its shoppers. (WATCH)

The LGBTQ section isn’t gone. They’re just much smaller and in the back of the store. They’re no longer being forced into all shoppers’ faces when they step through the automatic doors.

Despite the apparent shift, many commenters say they still don’t trust Target.

It’s a financial decision, not a moral one. At least it no longer feels like Target hates its customers. But don’t be surprised if the store reverts to its old ways in the future if the culture shifts again.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP DRAG QUEENS USA WOKE LGBTQ+

