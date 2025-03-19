Anarchy Down Under: Australian Journalist Gleefully Endorses Violence Against Elon Musk

Democrat politicians have been scrambling like rats recently, sometimes over each other, trying to become the new hotness and assume leadership of a clearly leaderless party and movement right now in America. From AOC and Jasmine Crockett to (hilariously) Tim Walz, they've seen the vacuum of control on the left and, as we all know, nature abhors a vacuum.

But even though all of these wannabes have been flocking to any microphone they can find in recent weeks, we've noticed one thing that is missing from their messages of 'resistance.' None of them are condemning the violence on the left that has been escalating rapidly, most noticeably in the acts of domestic terrorism against Tesla cars and dealerships that are the latest form of 'protest' against DOGE eliminating waste and corruption in the federal government.

One might conclude -- and one would not be wrong to do so -- that they don't condemn it for the simple reason that they endorse it. They might not say it out loud. Walz, for example, chose instead to wave his jazz hands around in glee at the prospect of Tesla's stock crashing. But their silence about actual arson has been deafening.

Last night, at least one journalist, Claire Lehmann, finally went ahead and said the quiet part out loud. These attacks on Tesla are OK because Musk deserves it.

That's right. It's not the firebombing of Tesla dealerships that is insane. It is Musk's 'narcissistic entitlement' to not expect such violence that is the problem.

In case you are wondering, Lehmann, the Australian founder of the online magazine Quillette, has always been pretty far left, but she hasn't always been batpoop crazy. In 2019, when Antifa thugs targeted and assaulted journalist Andy Ngo, who worked for Quillette, sending him to the hospital, Lehmann vigorously defended him against the left who was cheering on the beating he received.

What a difference a few years makes, huh?

Oh, we are VERY much in agreement on that point.

The left is even attacking innocent people who just wanted a nice car. The favorite new form of protest is carving swastikas into any Tesla they see, regardless of whether the owner even voted for Trump or not.

But the burning of Musk's dealerships goes WAY beyond simple vandalism.

Once again, of course, it's totally (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

We get the feeling that Lehmann would be singing a different tune if these attacks were going the other way.

Needless to say, Lehmann doesn't want to see Democrats (or herself) attacked in the same way she is cheering on the attacks on Tesla.

She then tried to backpedal from her initial tweet after Twitter was destroying her in her replies.

Yeah, nice try, but too little, too late.

Everyone saw what she said, including an earlier reply to her own tweet where she taunted Musk to 'man the f**k up.'

Lehmann is clearly saying that those consumers 'should have seen it coming' too. It's THEIR fault their cars are being destroyed, you see, because Must is 'literally Hitler' ... or something.

Lehmann should be on her knees thanking God that conservatives don't behave the way that the left does. She would not enjoy living in the 'Mad Max' lawless wasteland that she endorsed in her initial tweet.

I don't even get this. Are you defending people who go apes**t over politics in a destructive fashion? Is that really what you're doing? Are you out of your mind? — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 19, 2025

The answer to all three of those questions is a resounding 'Yes.'

Hey, now. That Tesla dealership right there looks 'mostly peaceful.'

You are a hideously bad person. https://t.co/XH6usRAII6 — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) March 19, 2025

No argument from us on that point.