Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball Team

We're glad to hear the applause at the end of this mother's tirade against High School District 211 in Illinois. She eloquently lays out the story of a 6-foot-four "girl" who was awarded a slot on the high school volleyball team. "Look up Payton McNabb," she says, saying that science says that boys are stronger than girls. "It is not society's responsibility to pretend" the boy is a girl, she says.

MUST WATCH: Parents BLAST @HSDistrict211 school board after a 6'4" MALE student was put on the GIRLS volleyball team despite never even playing the sport.



70 girls reportedly tried out for the team and only 23 made it. The 24th spot was stolen by the MALE player. The school's… pic.twitter.com/qJjoer6iw2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 21, 2025

… The school's longtime coach also reportedly resigned after being forced to accept the male player on the team. Why is @HSDistrict211allowing a MALE to steal opportunities from girls?? Why do they want girls to get beaten up by a boy?? This MUST be investigated immediately @EDSecMcMahon@usedgov

As Libs of TikTok says, the 24th spot on the team was stolen from a girl. An actual girl.

We went from “protect women’s sports” to leftists saying “let’s let a 6’4 guy spike balls at teenage girls.” — 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚔𝚎 𝙻𝚞𝚚𝚞𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎 (@CajunCombatVet) August 21, 2025

The fact that we have to argue about this……… — meitaizi (@meitaizi) August 22, 2025

I thought we solved this issue already? 😐 — Isaac Orellana (@Xasiac7) August 22, 2025

Remember when Title IX used to protect female athletes and protect sex-based opportunities for placement on sports teams & obtaining sports scholarships? — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) August 22, 2025

Girls train for years, then some dude walks in and snatches their spot.



Coach quits, parents rage, school board calls it “inclusive” like it’s a damn joke. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 21, 2025

The other 23 girls should quit. No team with a bio male on it. Volleyball is not as important as standing up against this. The parents of the girls should start an intramural league — Retired jeep (@JeepRetired) August 21, 2025

My granddaughter is varsity volleyball and also plays in a league.



There’s no way in hell I would let her be on a court with this dude. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) August 22, 2025

Or share a locker room with him.

Of course it’s Pritzker’s Illinois where females have their sports ruined by males.



Defund Illinois already. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 22, 2025

This is another issue where the Democrats have decided to take the losing position. Thank goodness President Biden is out of office and no longer in a position to push this garbage.

