Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball Team

Brett T. | 10:10 PM on August 23, 2025
Twitchy

We're glad to hear the applause at the end of this mother's tirade against High School District 211 in Illinois. She eloquently lays out the story of a 6-foot-four "girl" who was awarded a slot on the high school volleyball team. "Look up Payton McNabb," she says, saying that science says that boys are stronger than girls. "It is not society's responsibility to pretend" the boy is a girl, she says.

The post continues:

… The school's longtime coach also reportedly resigned after being forced to accept the male player on the team.

Why is @HSDistrict211allowing a MALE to steal opportunities from girls?? Why do they want girls to get beaten up by a boy??

This MUST be investigated immediately @EDSecMcMahon@usedgov

As Libs of TikTok says, the 24th spot on the team was stolen from a girl. An actual girl.

Or share a locker room with him.

This is another issue where the Democrats have decided to take the losing position. Thank goodness President Biden is out of office and no longer in a position to push this garbage.

***

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes.

SPORTS TITLE IX TRANSGENDER

