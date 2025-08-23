Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball...
More Than 1.5 Million Sign Petition Calling for 'Fair Sentencing' of Illegal Trucker...
VIP
UK Woman Jailed for 'Inciting Racial Hatred' Freed Early from 31-Month Sentence
VIP
Lying About Abortion Laws Puts Women's Lives at Risk
Uber Lawsuit: Biotech CEO Sues After Being Knocked Out by Dog Hating Illegal...
Daily Mirror Puts Another Fake Starving Gaza Child on Its Cover
Busted: John Bolton's Mustache Prime Suspect in Hilarious (And Scary-Good) AI Video
Karen Bass Tells Los Angeles Residents to Conserve Power Because CA's Energy Grid...
Hakeem Jeffries Explains Why Texas Republicans Passed Redistricting Maps 'In the Dead of...
That Ship Has SAILED, Ron! Filipkowski Is BIG MAD We're 'Ignoring' Trump's Health...
He's SO BAD at This! Newsom Tries Dunking on Trump Over Energy Prices,...
Five Guns Found on Students at or Near High School Campuses in Albuquerque
A Story In Three Parts: Jarvis Shares Moment Lefty Author Joyce Carol Oates...
Justice, Not Race: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Accusations of Racism In Florida's Death...

Foreign Investor Snatching Up Malibu Lots That Are Still in Ruins

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 23, 2025
Credit to Jennifer Van Laar

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continued to beclown herself by claiming that "from cutting red tape, to expediting the rebuild process … Los Angeles is on track for one of the fastest disaster recoveries in state history." Commenters reminded Bass that it's been nearly eight months, only a handful of rebuilding permits have been issued, and zero homes have been rebuilt in any of the areas affected by the wildfires that swept through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Advertisement

So what progress has been made toward recovery? In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom let the mask slip when he said that the California Department of Housing and Community Development had allocated $100 million to help rapidly rebuild "affordable, multifamily rental housing for Angelenos displaced by the January wildfires." Excuse us? Multifamily rental housing?

Now we're learning that a foreign investor is buying up oceanfront lots in Malibu.

The post continues:

"He started building a team on his end of expediters, architects and kind of figured out what the best size lots and frontage would be to build on to eventually resell," said the agent, Weston Littlefield of the Weston James Group, to Realtor.com.

"I’d say probably about 50% had sentimental value to their properties just based on memories, or their parents passed it down to them."

"But a lot of them, ultimately, just didn’t want to go through the rebuilding process because of how long they knew it was going to take to really come back."

Infuriating.

Homeowners who "just didn’t want to go through the rebuilding process because of how long they knew it was going to take." What was that about one of the fastest disaster recoveries in state history?

Recommended

More Than 1.5 Million Sign Petition Calling for 'Fair Sentencing' of Illegal Trucker Who Killed Three
Brett T.
Advertisement

Jennifer Van Laar of Twitchy sister-site RedState has learned more about the buyers.

The post concludes:

… some of which were not on the market.

… (So why all the secrecy in the US? Trying to keep landowners from knowing what's going on?)

Advertisement

… 21314 PCH, was listed for $9.8M in July 2024 and was on the market until it burned, then taken off the market. Mowbray bros bought it for $4.65M in a private sale in May.

What's going on, California? Why can't people just clear their lots and rebuild?

Between this and the Chinese buying up huge swaths of farmland (near military bases), we're concerned.

Advertisement

It's true. Newsom is too busy doing his podcast and trolling President Trump on X and Bass is more concerned with the illegal alien population of Los Angeles.

***

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More Than 1.5 Million Sign Petition Calling for 'Fair Sentencing' of Illegal Trucker Who Killed Three
Brett T.
Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball Team
Brett T.
Uber Lawsuit: Biotech CEO Sues After Being Knocked Out by Dog Hating Illegal Alien Driver (Watch)
Eric V.
A Story In Three Parts: Jarvis Shares Moment Lefty Author Joyce Carol Oates Learns About Cracker Barrel
Amy Curtis
Busted: John Bolton's Mustache Prime Suspect in Hilarious (And Scary-Good) AI Video
Gordon K
UPDATE: It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are 'No Red Hats' There
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

More Than 1.5 Million Sign Petition Calling for 'Fair Sentencing' of Illegal Trucker Who Killed Three Brett T.
Advertisement