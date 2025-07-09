Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental Housing

Thanks to the 'leadership' of Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles' recovery from the wildfires in January has been nothing short of a catastrophic failure.

Advertisement

And this isn't even counting the Democrats in California's legislature who are laser-focused on helping people rebuild by ... dancing.

But fear not, Angelenos. Help is on the way.

Or something.

Today, Newsom announced a massive $100 million investment in restoring people's homes from the disaster (which may or may not have been natural).

See if you can spot the dead giveaway in Newsom's boastful post on X.

With @California_HCD, we're delivering $101M to help rapidly rebuild affordable, multifamily rental housing for Angelenos displaced by the January wildfires.



We're ensuring that everyone affected by this tragedy has a safe and affordable place to come home to. pic.twitter.com/EyLAxmk518 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 8, 2025

Excuse us? Multifamily rental housing? In the Palisades?

According to even the Los Angeles Times, the destruction of single-family homes vastly exceeded the damage to apartment buildings in the affected areas of the fires.

But who cares about those 16,000 homes? Newsom has some shiny new cubes to stuff families into. Cubes that residents can't own, of course.

So the truth is coming out. @GavinNewsom who has a lot of blame for the SoCal fires is basically saying, he is going to steal tax payers money to build ghettos that people HE displaced can "Rent". It's obviously a money grab folks. Sad. This guy has got to go. https://t.co/wYWq0OkvPk — Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) July 9, 2025

Maybe Newsom is planning on inviting Oprah Winfrey to buy up a lot of the land in Los Angeles at low, low prices, just like she did in Maui.

I wanted to think it was all a conspiracy theory but here we go. . . https://t.co/kBEwu87hqF — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 9, 2025

People were calling this immediately after the fires and others called them conspiracy theories.



Land will be used for multi-family rental units.

Not for the homeowners that lost everything.

Multi-family units. “Affordable” https://t.co/ZhCjdSPDss — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) July 9, 2025

In this case, the difference between a conspiracy theory and the truth is almost exactly six months.

Always his plan to land grab. Also, he's currently spending 1.2 BILLION (at least, so far) for his new office building at the Capitol. They could have renovated the existing building for less than half that. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) July 9, 2025

It kind of makes us wonder why Newsom is so insistent on blaming 'climate change' (and Donald Trump, of course) for the fires instead of looking into some highly credible theories and evidence of arson.

So, people who lost everything in the fires get Section 8 housing as recompense? — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) July 9, 2025

This is an abomination. People who owned their own homes don’t want to live in apartments. They want to rebuild their homes. You are a parasite who is going to use this tragedy to push your agenda. — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) July 9, 2025

Why aren’t you giving people permits to rebuild their homes your incompetence burned down? — Michele (@mlo_crmb) July 9, 2025

People have been demanding an answer to this question for months.

And Newsom seems to have finally answered it ... in the worst way possible.

Advertisement

They weren't renters; they owned their own homes. Why don't you burn down your $9 million dollar mansion and move into a rental? — LilRascal (@rascal113646) July 9, 2025

'Luxury dachas for me, 'affordable rental housing' for thee.'

It's the Communist way.

That single family home you had in the Palisades is now an apartment building you make too much money to qualify to live in.



Mark this post. https://t.co/OhvmefOL9U — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 9, 2025

🔥 Translation from @GavinNewsom to English:



“After the fires I’m in large part responsible for, I’m giving a state agency a lot of taxpayer money we don’t have to built taxpayer-funded “affordable” rental housing projects in the fire zones.”



Isn’t that what we predicted? 🤔 https://t.co/nm9y16d8LE — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) July 9, 2025

Yes, many predicted it. And yes, Newsom denied it.

Until today.

Palisades turned into more free housing for foreign invaders, no doubt: https://t.co/e1I1JY4d9X — Empyrean (@FinalPreacher) July 9, 2025

Newsom won't be satisfied until his entire state is a slum with everyone living there (mostly illegals) entirely dependent on his largesse.

The one-way U-Haul rentals are about to set some more records.

It’s been 6 month Gavin ….



Many victims cannot even go back to their properties that survived the fires. What have you been doing this entire time? — Wendy O (@CryptoWendyO) July 9, 2025

Advertisement

Hey, he has a podcast to record, you know.

But in addition to everything else that is awful about his announcement, it would appear that Newsome doesn't understand the meaning of the word 'jumpstart.'

Rapidly? It’s been 6-months and red tape at the city level is preventing thousands of homes from being “rapidly” rebuilt. pic.twitter.com/f26kF0Hhj5 — Corbin Williams (@corbinwilliams) July 9, 2025

It's difficult to argue with anyone who concludes that Newsom and Bass have been delaying permits because they, in fact, don't WANT anyone to rebuild.

In other words he is not letting you rebuild your burned down home. CA motto: “we will screw you one way or another. “ https://t.co/q67yk4OGof — Sean (@ImSOB2023) July 9, 2025

And both ways, whenever possible.

Hmmm…sounds like someone else that is also campaigning…https://t.co/dJSPgebYYT — SunChaser62 (@SunChaser62) July 9, 2025

They're not hiding it. They want Communism.

The only question that remains is whether voters are dumb enough to keep electing them when their masks have completely slipped.

In New York City's case, they may have to find out the hard way, as Americans in Gavin Newsom's California currently are.