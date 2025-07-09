BREAKING: Six Secret Service Agents Connected to Trump Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt...
Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental Housing

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 PM on July 09, 2025
Adapted from Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Thanks to the 'leadership' of Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles' recovery from the wildfires in January has been nothing short of a catastrophic failure.

And this isn't even counting the Democrats in California's legislature who are laser-focused on helping people rebuild by ... dancing

But fear not, Angelenos. Help is on the way. 

Or something. 

Today, Newsom announced a massive $100 million investment in restoring people's homes from the disaster (which may or may not have been natural). 

See if you can spot the dead giveaway in Newsom's boastful post on X. 

Excuse us? Multifamily rental housing? In the Palisades? 

According to even the Los Angeles Times, the destruction of single-family homes vastly exceeded the damage to apartment buildings in the affected areas of the fires.  

But who cares about those 16,000 homes? Newsom has some shiny new cubes to stuff families into. Cubes that residents can't own, of course. 

Maybe Newsom is planning on inviting Oprah Winfrey to buy up a lot of the land in Los Angeles at low, low prices, just like she did in Maui. 

In this case, the difference between a conspiracy theory and the truth is almost exactly six months. 

It kind of makes us wonder why Newsom is so insistent on blaming 'climate change' (and Donald Trump, of course) for the fires instead of looking into some highly credible theories and evidence of arson. 

People have been demanding an answer to this question for months. 

And Newsom seems to have finally answered it ... in the worst way possible. 

'Luxury dachas for me, 'affordable rental housing' for thee.' 

It's the Communist way. 

Yes, many predicted it. And yes, Newsom denied it. 

Until today. 

Newsom won't be satisfied until his entire state is a slum with everyone living there (mostly illegals) entirely dependent on his largesse. 

The one-way U-Haul rentals are about to set some more records. 

Hey, he has a podcast to record, you know. 

But in addition to everything else that is awful about his announcement, it would appear that Newsome doesn't understand the meaning of the word 'jumpstart.'

It's difficult to argue with anyone who concludes that Newsom and Bass have been delaying permits because they, in fact, don't WANT anyone to rebuild. 

And both ways, whenever possible. 

They're not hiding it. They want Communism. 

The only question that remains is whether voters are dumb enough to keep electing them when their masks have completely slipped. 

In New York City's case, they may have to find out the hard way, as Americans in Gavin Newsom's California currently are. 

