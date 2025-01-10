Are You KIDDING Us? LAPD Has 'No Probable Cause' to Charge Wildfire Suspect Carrying Blowtorch With Arson

Every day, the story of the L.A. wildfires gets worse. Earlier today, we told you authorities had arrested a man suspected of starting at least one wildfire after that suspect was detained by citizens.

He was allegedly found carrying a blowtorch and seen trying to ignite fires. In a city where everything is burning and people are losing everything, and at least five are dead.

Now the LAPD says they have 'no probably cause' to charge him with arson.

WATCH:

BREAKING: LAPD says no probable cause for arson regarding suspect arrested with *blow torch* trying to IGNITE FIRES.



His name is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/2hh06kNlny — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2025

California is broken.

Arrested on a felony probation violation.

He was out on probation?



How many additional crimes has he committed prior to his first one of entering our country w/o permission? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 10, 2025

Probably has a record a mile long.

They are going to let climate change back out on the streets?! I’m shaking with rage! 😡 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 10, 2025

If they detain this guy, they can't blame the fires on 'climate change.'

Trying to start fire with a blow torch isnt probable cause in LA? Smh.... — Maligator 🇺🇸 (@Maligator559) January 10, 2025

Apparently not.

And the cover up begins.



If it was a white Trump supporter you know it would be front page of The NY Times and the main story on every legacy media outlet. But of course it is the wrong race and immigration status so it will take a 5 year investigation before we know anything. — Trumpia MAGAmus Gloriosus 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) January 10, 2025

Absolutely correct.

'no probable cause'



having a blow torch does not indicate probable cause? — Dangerous Thoughts (@dangerousthinkg) January 10, 2025

Guess not.

These idiots are going to arrest the people who stopped the dude with the blow torch and held onto him until the cops arrived aren't they. https://t.co/on9Xksg8Uo — Matt Crowder (@mattcrowder07) January 10, 2025

This would not surprise us. At all.

The criminal arsonist in the area where my son and grandchildren live was arrested for felony probation violations. Not sufficient probable cause for arson...he had accelarant in his possession...WTH... https://t.co/2Ut0BOGks4 — LEX ♥️ ❤️ 🇺🇸 🐉 ❤️ 😍 (@LexieMayHunter) January 10, 2025

California's 'justice' system is a joke.

Aside from being seen with a blowtorch trying to light things on fire, they've got nothing on him. 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/WDFKVdBMD4 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 10, 2025

Better let him go with an apology.

Nothing to see here. The guy seen lighting fries with a blowtorch doesn’t mean he’s an arsonist. Now if it was a white republican male then it would be an arsonist. https://t.co/EkOXDMbbiJ — HJ (@PhillyHj) January 10, 2025

It would be terrorism. And they'd go to prison forever.

Clearly, the official cause of these fires will not be allowed to be arson, regardless of how they actually started. https://t.co/i0l00twFGK — BlimpCo Omniversal (@Blimp_Co2) January 10, 2025

Can't keep the climate change grift going if you charge someone with arson.

And that's what this is all about.