Are You KIDDING Us? LAPD Has 'No Probable Cause' to Charge Wildfire Suspect Carrying Blowtorch With Arson

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on January 10, 2025
Twitchy

Every day, the story of the L.A. wildfires gets worse. Earlier today, we told you authorities had arrested a man suspected of starting at least one wildfire after that suspect was detained by citizens.

Advertisement

He was allegedly found carrying a blowtorch and seen trying to ignite fires. In a city where everything is burning and people are losing everything, and at least five are dead.

Now the LAPD says they have 'no probably cause' to charge him with arson.

WATCH:

California is broken.

Probably has a record a mile long.

If they detain this guy, they can't blame the fires on 'climate change.'

Advertisement

Apparently not.

Absolutely correct.

Guess not.

This would not surprise us. At all.

California's 'justice' system is a joke.

Advertisement

Better let him go with an apology.

It would be terrorism. And they'd go to prison forever.

Can't keep the climate change grift going if you charge someone with arson.

And that's what this is all about.

Tags: ARSON CALIFORNIA CRIME LAPD LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

