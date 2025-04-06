An App Response: The White House Hilariously Trolls Proud, Queer, Illegal Alien’s Protest Video

Cussing ‘Cave’ Man: Eric Swalwell and Dem Party Refuse to Evolve to Court...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on April 06, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Greisa Martinez Rosas is a loud and proud illegal alien living in the U.S. She went on national television to declare her undocumented status, her queerness, and her bravery during an anti-Trump protest on Saturday. The White House’s Rapid Response 47 account hilariously responded to her video on X with instructions on how to use the new CBP Home app to self-deport.

Here’s her rant and the WH’s response. (WATCH)

That meme’s hilarious but you can bet Rosas will think twice about responding to a knock on her door in the coming days.

Posters say she’ll never leave America voluntarily.

She wants to be a martyr, we should oblige her by permanently deporting her.

Commenters say her deportation needs to be televised since her speech was.

The money raised could go to the victims of illegal alien violence.

Meme-makers are already having fun with Rosas’ video. (WATCH)

You have to think Tom Homan knows her address and is already getting an ICE team together to pay her a visit. She could soon be loud, proud, and queer in her native country. Wouldn’t that be nice?

Tags: BORDER CRISIS DEPORTATION FUNNY ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

