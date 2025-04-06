An App Response: The White House Hilariously Trolls Proud, Queer, Illegal Alien’s Protest Video

Greisa Martinez Rosas is a loud and proud illegal alien living in the U.S. She went on national television to declare her undocumented status, her queerness, and her bravery during an anti-Trump protest on Saturday. The White House’s Rapid Response 47 account hilariously responded to her video on X with instructions on how to use the new CBP Home app to self-deport.

Advertisement

Here’s her rant and the WH’s response. (WATCH)

An illegal immigrant is bragging about being an illegal immigrant on national TV. pic.twitter.com/WhSt2D3yqi — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2025

Hi Greisa — We have an app for that. We suggest you check out the new CBP Home App to self-deport. 👇 https://t.co/EirWAQoikq pic.twitter.com/EhF3zYYnIZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 5, 2025

She receives a paycheck for being an Activist and she is obviously well fed. Why would she voluntarily give that up and self deport? — LilRascal (@rascal113646) April 6, 2025

The big ones run slow, making them easier to catch. pic.twitter.com/NrdrNwQKsg — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 5, 2025

That meme’s hilarious but you can bet Rosas will think twice about responding to a knock on her door in the coming days.

Posters say she’ll never leave America voluntarily.

She will NEVER self-deport!



she is literally taunting @ICEgov in a publicly televised rally!



she should be taken into custody sunday and deported on Monday - make a public example of her arrogance! — LMCANE (@JarredFishman) April 5, 2025

Get her deported. Bragging of breaking US law and scamming taxpayers money. Wow just WOW — POWER 🐕 (@MuskCutWatch) April 5, 2025

She doesnt think youre serious about deporting her and then permanently banning her from reentry. Maybe you should show her what deportation looks like. — Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) April 5, 2025

She wants to be a martyr, we should oblige her by permanently deporting her.

Commenters say her deportation needs to be televised since her speech was.

I want her deportation live streamed. — The MAGA Ravenclaw (@MAGARavenclaw) April 5, 2025

I'd even go for pay-per-view. — Stellar Continuum Patriot (@StellarCGaming) April 6, 2025

I'll pay to see it. — David Francis (@David_Francis33) April 6, 2025

The money raised could go to the victims of illegal alien violence.

Meme-makers are already having fun with Rosas’ video. (WATCH)

You have to think Tom Homan knows her address and is already getting an ICE team together to pay her a visit. She could soon be loud, proud, and queer in her native country. Wouldn’t that be nice?