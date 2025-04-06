An App Response: The White House Hilariously Trolls Proud, Queer, Illegal Alien’s Protest Video

Greisa Martinez Rosas is a loud and proud illegal alien living in the U.S. She went on national television to declare her undocumented status, her queerness, and her bravery during an anti-Trump protest on Saturday. The White House’s Rapid Response 47 account hilariously responded to her video on X with instructions on how to use the new CBP Home app to self-deport.
Here’s her rant and the WH’s response. (WATCH)
An illegal immigrant is bragging about being an illegal immigrant on national TV. pic.twitter.com/WhSt2D3yqi— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2025
Hi Greisa — We have an app for that. We suggest you check out the new CBP Home App to self-deport. 👇 https://t.co/EirWAQoikq pic.twitter.com/EhF3zYYnIZ— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 5, 2025
She receives a paycheck for being an Activist and she is obviously well fed. Why would she voluntarily give that up and self deport?— LilRascal (@rascal113646) April 6, 2025
The big ones run slow, making them easier to catch. pic.twitter.com/NrdrNwQKsg— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 5, 2025
That meme’s hilarious but you can bet Rosas will think twice about responding to a knock on her door in the coming days.
Posters say she’ll never leave America voluntarily.
She will NEVER self-deport!— LMCANE (@JarredFishman) April 5, 2025
she is literally taunting @ICEgov in a publicly televised rally!
she should be taken into custody sunday and deported on Monday - make a public example of her arrogance!
Get her deported. Bragging of breaking US law and scamming taxpayers money. Wow just WOW— POWER 🐕 (@MuskCutWatch) April 5, 2025
She doesnt think youre serious about deporting her and then permanently banning her from reentry. Maybe you should show her what deportation looks like.— Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) April 5, 2025
She wants to be a martyr, we should oblige her by permanently deporting her.
Commenters say her deportation needs to be televised since her speech was.
I want her deportation live streamed.— The MAGA Ravenclaw (@MAGARavenclaw) April 5, 2025
I'd even go for pay-per-view.— Stellar Continuum Patriot (@StellarCGaming) April 6, 2025
I'll pay to see it.— David Francis (@David_Francis33) April 6, 2025
The money raised could go to the victims of illegal alien violence.
Meme-makers are already having fun with Rosas’ video. (WATCH)
April 5, 2025
Stop it 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/l8re0iT3MG— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) April 5, 2025
April 6, 2025
You have to think Tom Homan knows her address and is already getting an ICE team together to pay her a visit. She could soon be loud, proud, and queer in her native country. Wouldn’t that be nice?
