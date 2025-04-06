HA! Almost As If Tariffs WORK: Guess How Many Countries Have ALREADY Bent...
So, About Those 'MASSIVE' Lefty Protests Against Trump and Elon? Here's the SAD Truth About Them and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on April 06, 2025
Twitchy

This is just sad. When you have to lie about the size of your protest and that it was organic (when it wasn't), you know your movement is in trouble, if not already kaput. On Saturday, social media EXPLODED with claims of massive protests taking place all over the country, proving Americans do not support Trump and Elon Musk.

MASSIVE EVEN.

See for yourselves.

Except, as usual, these protests were not that massive and were not in the least bit organic.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... would be demographic and psychographic data using over 6,000 different databases, i.e., like the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Pew Research Center, market research firms like YouGov, Experian, specialized tools like ESRI's Tapestry Segmentation, consumer surveys, social media platforms like 𝕏, Facebook, Linkedin.

Demographic data includes basic characteristics like age, gender, income, education level, occupation, marital status, family size, ethnicity, and where people live (e.g., city, state).

Psychographic data dives deeper into people's lifestyles, values, attitudes, interests, personality traits, social class, activities, and how they make purchasing decisions. For example, it might show if someone values sustainability, enjoys outdoor activities, participates in community activism.

While demographic data is straightforward, psychographic data can reveal sensitive personal details, like beliefs even life goals.

Additionally, by cross pollinating each device with other devices regularly within close proximity to the target device we are able to build a detailed profile for each target.

We have identified these six groups.

Once again, this is based a very sophisticated algorithm that looks at the behavioral metrics for each device, including the physical 1:1 proximity to leaders and paymasters from these groups in the past. 

Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, Troublemakers, the Democratic Socialists of America, and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Disruption Project: Legal status is unclear, likely operating illegally.

Rise & Resist: 501c4 non-profitIndivisible 

Project: 501c4 non-profit

Troublemakers: Legal status is for profit.

Democratic Socialists of America: 501c4 non-profit

Muslim Brotherhood: 501c4 non-profit

We have also identified 11 additional groups paying for protests, demonstrations and riots, many are linked to foreign bad actors in countries funding terrorism.

Soooo ... not nearly as huge as the Left and/or the media (same difference) want us to believe.

Gosh, we're shocked.

Ok, not really.

============================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK LEFT PROTEST TRUMP

