So, About Those 'MASSIVE' Lefty Protests Against Trump and Elon? Here's the SAD Truth About Them and LOL

This is just sad. When you have to lie about the size of your protest and that it was organic (when it wasn't), you know your movement is in trouble, if not already kaput. On Saturday, social media EXPLODED with claims of massive protests taking place all over the country, proving Americans do not support Trump and Elon Musk.

Advertisement

MASSIVE EVEN.

See for yourselves.

HAPPENING NOW: A MASSIVE protest is taking place in downtown Chicago for the "Hands Off!" movement against Elon Musk and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/NVEiTFi8Iy — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 5, 2025

Except, as usual, these protests were not that massive and were not in the least bit organic.

Take a look:

GPS—7,498 mobile devices.



Organizers are claiming 30,000. CBS states a vague ‘thousands’.



92% having attended 5 or more Kamala Harris rallies, antifa/blm, pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests.



For more insight into what data we also look at in addition to GPS location data… https://t.co/DZIjtO2l2e — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) April 6, 2025

Post continues:

... would be demographic and psychographic data using over 6,000 different databases, i.e., like the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Pew Research Center, market research firms like YouGov, Experian, specialized tools like ESRI's Tapestry Segmentation, consumer surveys, social media platforms like 𝕏, Facebook, Linkedin. Demographic data includes basic characteristics like age, gender, income, education level, occupation, marital status, family size, ethnicity, and where people live (e.g., city, state). Psychographic data dives deeper into people's lifestyles, values, attitudes, interests, personality traits, social class, activities, and how they make purchasing decisions. For example, it might show if someone values sustainability, enjoys outdoor activities, participates in community activism. While demographic data is straightforward, psychographic data can reveal sensitive personal details, like beliefs even life goals. Additionally, by cross pollinating each device with other devices regularly within close proximity to the target device we are able to build a detailed profile for each target. We have identified these six groups. Once again, this is based a very sophisticated algorithm that looks at the behavioral metrics for each device, including the physical 1:1 proximity to leaders and paymasters from these groups in the past. Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, Troublemakers, the Democratic Socialists of America, and the Muslim Brotherhood. Disruption Project: Legal status is unclear, likely operating illegally. Rise & Resist: 501c4 non-profitIndivisible Project: 501c4 non-profit Troublemakers: Legal status is for profit. Democratic Socialists of America: 501c4 non-profit Muslim Brotherhood: 501c4 non-profit We have also identified 11 additional groups paying for protests, demonstrations and riots, many are linked to foreign bad actors in countries funding terrorism.

Soooo ... not nearly as huge as the Left and/or the media (same difference) want us to believe.

Gosh, we're shocked.

Ok, not really.

============================================================

Related:

Who They REALLY Are --> Racist Antifa Members Attack Conservative Black Man at TPUSA Event (Watch)

Sorry AIN'T Cuttin' It! Rahm Emanuel Says Democrats Made Mistakes on COVID but Hey, They're SORRY

Leading Lefty Rag BUSTS Republicans for Only Wanting Legal Citizens to Vote (No, Really - We Laughed Too)

WATCH What BACKFIRE Looks Like In Real Time As Witness OWNS Amy Klobuchar with Her Own Question on Judges

And HERE We Go! AOC Officially Becomes Chuck Schumer's Worst Nightmare annnd We Can't Stop LAUGHING

============================================================