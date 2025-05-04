We Most Certainly Do Not! Economist Jeffrey Sachs Says We Need a U.N.-Led Global Government (WATCH)

The United Nations is one of the most corrupt, feckless, and totalitarian governing bodies to ever grace the planet. A few days ago, we told you it was going broke, which cannot happen soon enough.

Rife with scandal, abuse, and sympathy for some of the world's worst actors and human rights abusers, we do not need the U.N.

Which is why Leftists love it. Like economist Jeffrey Sachs, who wants the U.N. to run a global government.

Jeffrey Sachs: "We need a global government. That's the UN."



This is why we need to leave the UN. They're a bunch of unelected power-hungry psychopaths. pic.twitter.com/6l0pnZ90oJ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 4, 2025

Hard pass.

We do NOT need a global government. These people are crazy. — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) May 4, 2025

That's putting it mildly.

Should have left the UN day 1 of trumps presidency — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 4, 2025

YUP.

Leave the UN and kick them out of NYC. — Kate (@kate_p45) May 4, 2025

Turn the buildings into condos.

The farther removed those that are in control, the less freedom those being controlled have. — Optimistic _Texan (prev Pissed_Off_Texan) (@1stGen_Texan) May 4, 2025

That's the ultimate goal.

A global HOA. Full of Chads & Karens! — Coach Di (@CoachDi85) May 4, 2025

No, thank you.

America needs to maintain its sovereignty and exit the UN. — edmcclung (@edmcclung1956) May 4, 2025

That much is painfully clear.

The UN is not a global government. The UN was supposed to be to broker peace throughout the world. They failed, if that was ever the focus to begin with. There’s doubt that it was. — Crowenation4547 (@Crowenation4547) May 4, 2025

Whatever its original purpose, it's outlived its usefulness.

Remove the USA from UN, WEF and the WHO. Anything global, world related, OUT. The USA needs to be independent of every other country. Every country should be independent from all other countries. Individual languages, cultures and money. https://t.co/la61gjONPD — MamaG1980 (@G1980Mama) May 4, 2025

They're all corrupt and dangerous.

If anything has "Global" in it's description, I'm generally against it. Especially if "Government and it's derivations are used. https://t.co/k1mcOihZ7p — Don Spells (@RealDonSpells) May 4, 2025

Amen.

Leftists and democrats always want government to be bigger and more in control of your life https://t.co/75saLyiqWZ — Brad Phillips (@bdphill22) May 4, 2025

From cradle (if they allow you to be born) to grave (the early one they put you in when you've outlived your usefulness to them).

Here's the cold, hard truth. Jeffrey Sachs wants to implement a global government to "solve the global climate change crisis."



He then tries to say, "I’m not a globalist in this awful sense that people think. I don’t want the U.N. telling you what to do, how to live, what to… https://t.co/R0axgkNkm1 pic.twitter.com/1En3JLiP8D — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 4, 2025

To solve the 'global climate change crisis' they'd have to have the U.N. tell us how to live, what to eat, and all of that.

He can't even make a coherent argument.

Which is why he should be mocked and scorned.

