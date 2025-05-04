We Most Certainly Do Not! Economist Jeffrey Sachs Says We Need a U.N.-Led Global Government (WATCH)

Barstool Philadelphia's Appalling Antisemitic Display and Dave Portnoy's Surprising Respon...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on May 04, 2025
ImgFlip

The United Nations is one of the most corrupt, feckless, and totalitarian governing bodies to ever grace the planet. A few days ago, we told you it was going broke, which cannot happen soon enough.

Rife with scandal, abuse, and sympathy for some of the world's worst actors and human rights abusers, we do not need the U.N. 

Which is why Leftists love it. Like economist Jeffrey Sachs, who wants the U.N. to run a global government.

Hard pass.

That's putting it mildly.

YUP.

Turn the buildings into condos.

That's the ultimate goal.

No, thank you.

That much is painfully clear.

Whatever its original purpose, it's outlived its usefulness.

They're all corrupt and dangerous.

Amen.

From cradle (if they allow you to be born) to grave (the early one they put you in when you've outlived your usefulness to them).

To solve the 'global climate change crisis' they'd have to have the U.N. tell us how to live, what to eat, and all of that.

He can't even make a coherent argument.

Which is why he should be mocked and scorned.

