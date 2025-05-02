Can You Smell the Hypocrisy? Media Leftists Are Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About John...
The BEST News We've Read Today! The U.N. Is Set to Run Out of Cash 'Within Months'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 02, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer is going to have to stop at the store and get a bottle of champagne, because if the United Nations goes bankrupt, she is going to celebrate with a glass (or several) of bubbly.

The Economist is reporting the U.N. is running out of cash. Within months.

More from The Economist:

On May 5th the UN will brief members on a previously unreported $600m (17%) cut to its $3.7bn budget aimed at avoiding default this year. It will include a hiring freeze while officials consider further savings that a Western diplomat describes as “moving jobs from New York to Nairobi”. Yet it may not be enough. A combination of deadbeat members and mad budget rules have led to a liquidity crisis. Now, a leaked White House memo proposing that America stop paying its mandatory contributions threatens a financial crash in the citadel of peace and security.

Last year the UN had a $200m cash shortfall, despite spending only 90% of its planned budget. This year will be much worse. Internal modelling suggests that the year-end cash deficit will, without cuts, probably blow out to $1.1bn, leaving the UN without money to pay salaries and suppliers by September. Most UN funding, such as for bodies providing humanitarian food or shelter, is voluntary, but the core functions are paid for through mandatory dues, linked to the size of members’ economies. These core functions include General Assembly meetings, peacekeeping and human-rights monitoring. In a letter seen by The Economist that Mr Guterres sent to members in February, he warned that the peacekeeping budget to pay for troops may run dry by mid-year.

Just amazing.

The Trump administration cuts of USAID funding and the U.N. -- one of the most corrupt, tyrannical governing bodies on the planet -- has gone broke.

It's a giant money laundering scheme.

Exactly.

The math ain't mathing, is it?

They sure would. That's some prime Manhattan real estate.

And China contributes 5%. So where's the rest of that money going if 27% of the budget tanks the U.N.?

So did we.

We should throw a party when the U.N. goes belly up.

There is no downside here.

Heh.

