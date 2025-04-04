WATCH What BACKFIRE Looks Like In Real Time As Witness OWNS Amy Klobuchar...
Leading Lefty Rag BUSTS Republicans for Only Wanting Legal Citizens to Vote (No, Really - We Laughed Too)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on April 04, 2025
Twitchy

We've been found out! Caught! Busted! 

It's OVER.

We have to admit it. Democracy Docket is onto us.

Not sure how they figured it out because, gosh, golly, gee, those of us on the Right have been working so hard to keep it a secret, but we guess there's no hiding it now. 

Take a look.

They're RIGHT. We only want legal citizens to vote.

The horror.

The shame.

We're such an evil group of people for only wanting people in the country legally to have a voice in our elections. 

The nerve.

How DARE we?!

Right? If it doesn't happen anyway, no harm, no foul. Except, of course, we know it happens and likely more often than we even realize. Otherwise, our pals on the Left wouldn't fight so hard to protect all of those illegal votes.

This means they can't win with just legal voters, which says so much about their party and doesn't do any good.

