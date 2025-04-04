Leading Lefty Rag BUSTS Republicans for Only Wanting Legal Citizens to Vote (No, Really - We Laughed Too)

We've been found out! Caught! Busted!

It's OVER.

We have to admit it. Democracy Docket is onto us.

Not sure how they figured it out because, gosh, golly, gee, those of us on the Right have been working so hard to keep it a secret, but we guess there's no hiding it now.

Take a look.

Republicans are pushing for a proof of citizenship requirement to serve their own ends while perpetuating harmful myths about noncitizen voting. https://t.co/KmEfzYo4QF — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) April 3, 2025

They're RIGHT. We only want legal citizens to vote.

The horror.

The shame.

We're such an evil group of people for only wanting people in the country legally to have a voice in our elections.

What's the issue then, I mean if it's not happening what's the problem? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 4, 2025

"Noncitizens," or illegal aliens, have no lawful right to participate in our elections, whether it is millions of votes, or just one.



Also, no one is against LEGAL immigration, but your article works hard to conflate that with opposition to illegal crossings, which is legit. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) April 3, 2025

I don’t want illegal aliens voting in this country. Period! — Slainté 🇺🇸 (@TMichaelByrne1) April 4, 2025

The nerve.

How DARE we?!

If they are just myths as you claiming, then pass the bill. Your illogical approach is proof you engage in election fraud, dipshits. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) April 3, 2025

Right? If it doesn't happen anyway, no harm, no foul. Except, of course, we know it happens and likely more often than we even realize. Otherwise, our pals on the Left wouldn't fight so hard to protect all of those illegal votes.

This means they can't win with just legal voters, which says so much about their party and doesn't do any good.

