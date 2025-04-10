DOGE and the IRS Login Button: A Sordid Tale of Government Inefficiency Run Amok

Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on April 10, 2025
Pool via AP

If Democrats were smart, they would have taken an entirely different strategy regarding DOGE. They could have agreed with cutting waste, fraud, and corruption in principle, which would have given them a great deal more credibility to object to certain measures they didn't like. 

However, because the party is broken not only with Trump Derangement Syndrome but also with Elon Derangement Syndrome, they couldn't do that. They simply oppose everything the President and Musk do as 'fascism' and 'worse than Hitler.'

Meanwhile, every single day, DOGE is releasing new reports about wasteful cuts it is recommending, corruption it has identified, and savings it is bringing to the federal government. 

It doesn't take a pollster to realize which one of those is going to resonate more with the American people. 

The US National Debt Clock has started tracking DOGE this year and, even in a few short months, the organization is already estimated to have saved more than a quarter of a TRILLION dollars. 

That top number on the clock still stinks, of course, but it's pretty great to see that DOGE number continue to rise. Musk has estimated that before he leaves DOGE (probably sometime next year), the department will have saved more than $1 trillion. 

Of course, it's not all about the dollar figure. Something else DOGE is uncovering every day is just how grossly inefficient the government bureaucracy is. Remember the Iron Mountain retirement process? In addition, in the recent interview with Bret Baier, not only did DOGE staffers reveal that the government spent almost $1 billion on a survey, but they didn't even DO anything with the survey results.

Yesterday, the DOGE account on X came out with another doozy of a tale of government inefficiency: the login button on the IRS website. 

The post continues: 

An IRS engineer explained that the *soonest* this change could get deployed is July 21st... 103 days from now.  

This engineer worked with the DOGE team to delete the red tape and accomplished the task in 71 minutes.  See before/after pictures below.  

There are great people at the IRS, who are simply being strangled by bureaucracy.

Frankly, we would have preferred it if DOGE just took down the entire website, along with the IRS as a whole, but that could take a little more time. 

For now, by cutting through the wasteful bureaucracy, DOGE executed a quick fix that made the website far more user-friendly. Instead of over three months (and who knows how many hundreds of thousands of dollars), the update was made in a little more than an hour. 

Unreal? Yes. Unbelievable? Yes? Surprising? Not in the least. 

Yikes. 

Clearly, DOGE still has a lot of work ahead. 

That second example is from the UK, but the point remains. There are SO many problems with the federal government's online systems, it's hard to imagine how DOGE could fix even half of them. 

But if they can reduce website changes from three months to an hour, we're not counting them out. 

Wow. Just ... wow. 

HA.

That is probably accurate.

Very much by design. 

Sigh ... we have been ruled by idiots for far too long.

This was the best part about the DOGE interview on Fox News. The media will get obsessed about a young engineer who goes by 'Big Balls,' but DOGE is being managed by experts at running private-sector enterprise organizations. They know how to fix things quickly when they need to. 

We'd love to see the whole IRS in that woodchipper. 

In the grand scheme of things, fixing the IRS login button is pretty inconsequential. But it is an object lesson in how broken the federal government is and how insanely inefficient the bureaucracy is. 

Again, DOGE is sharing stories like this EVERY DAY on X. President Trump and Musk should be talking about relatable measures like this more often and let Americans contrast that with the left constantly screaming 'NAZI!' and 'FASCISM!'

Ultimately, there should be no IRS, let alone a website, and even if we can't eliminate the federal income tax, it should be much simpler (and much lower). 

Fixing the login button won't fix the tax code.

But illustrating how things have always been done versus how DOGE wants to (and can) do them is a great way to win Americans, and not just conservatives, over to the idea of smaller, simpler, more efficient government.

Tags: ELON MUSK FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IRS DOGE

