DOGE and the IRS Login Button: A Sordid Tale of Government Inefficiency Run Amok

If Democrats were smart, they would have taken an entirely different strategy regarding DOGE. They could have agreed with cutting waste, fraud, and corruption in principle, which would have given them a great deal more credibility to object to certain measures they didn't like.

However, because the party is broken not only with Trump Derangement Syndrome but also with Elon Derangement Syndrome, they couldn't do that. They simply oppose everything the President and Musk do as 'fascism' and 'worse than Hitler.'

Meanwhile, every single day, DOGE is releasing new reports about wasteful cuts it is recommending, corruption it has identified, and savings it is bringing to the federal government.

It doesn't take a pollster to realize which one of those is going to resonate more with the American people.

The US National Debt Clock has started tracking DOGE this year and, even in a few short months, the organization is already estimated to have saved more than a quarter of a TRILLION dollars.

That top number on the clock still stinks, of course, but it's pretty great to see that DOGE number continue to rise. Musk has estimated that before he leaves DOGE (probably sometime next year), the department will have saved more than $1 trillion.

Of course, it's not all about the dollar figure. Something else DOGE is uncovering every day is just how grossly inefficient the government bureaucracy is. Remember the Iron Mountain retirement process? In addition, in the recent interview with Bret Baier, not only did DOGE staffers reveal that the government spent almost $1 billion on a survey, but they didn't even DO anything with the survey results.

Yesterday, the DOGE account on X came out with another doozy of a tale of government inefficiency: the login button on the IRS website.

On the https://t.co/Wq5JeTE5LR website, the "log in" button was not in the top right on the navbar like it is on most websites. It was weirdly placed in the middle of the page below the fold.



An IRS engineer explained that the *soonest* this change could get deployed is July… pic.twitter.com/9mOgoi0RQ3 — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) April 9, 2025

The post continues:

An IRS engineer explained that the *soonest* this change could get deployed is July 21st... 103 days from now.



This engineer worked with the DOGE team to delete the red tape and accomplished the task in 71 minutes. See before/after pictures below.



There are great people at the IRS, who are simply being strangled by bureaucracy.

Frankly, we would have preferred it if DOGE just took down the entire website, along with the IRS as a whole, but that could take a little more time.

For now, by cutting through the wasteful bureaucracy, DOGE executed a quick fix that made the website far more user-friendly. Instead of over three months (and who knows how many hundreds of thousands of dollars), the update was made in a little more than an hour.

Omg! 103 days for the IRS 🆚 just over an hour with DOGE.



Unreal. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) April 9, 2025

This is unbelievable https://t.co/J4AL6PEcKY — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) April 9, 2025

Unreal? Yes. Unbelievable? Yes? Surprising? Not in the least.

You should see how helpful the IRS is when they answer the phone. They play the transfer you to different departments game and then tell you they can’t help you. Zero customer service! @DOGE_IRS @POTUS @elonmusk — R Sevan (@rsevan45) April 9, 2025

True story: if you call the IRS, their agents do not have access to the information displayed to you on the IRS website



You have to read back information to IRS agents from the IRS' own website



Source: me, calling the IRS https://t.co/UTQM9Jif0t — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔🌲🌕 (@jeremykauffman) April 10, 2025

Yikes.

Clearly, DOGE still has a lot of work ahead.

Can we get @DOGE to do a deep dive and open source the the IRS contract with @IDme?



How can only one company control the keys to how ~150M people access the IRS SITE?



I can’t think of one site that has one access point in modern finance. https://t.co/G7xX7xEpoZ — mattaparker (@mattaparker) April 10, 2025

Gov websites are a UX nightmare-bloated, outdated, barely usable. Take the DHSC site: awful UI, zero personalisation. If I were redesigning it, I’d start with NHS number integration, real-time service access, and eligibility checks. Basic features. It’s 2025, not 2003. https://t.co/uTelGB4hQR — Has Ahmed (@HasAhmed_) April 10, 2025

That second example is from the UK, but the point remains. There are SO many problems with the federal government's online systems, it's hard to imagine how DOGE could fix even half of them.

But if they can reduce website changes from three months to an hour, we're not counting them out.

Can you guys investigate how to speak with a human at the IRS instead of solving these puzzles? pic.twitter.com/GM8zkcCFqD — andre.btc (@andrerserrano) April 9, 2025

Wow. Just ... wow.

Wait until you get to the FCC website. I'm pretty sure it's still formatted for IE6, and hosted on a Commodore 64. — Vernon Brooks (@vbrookslv) April 10, 2025

HA.

That is probably accurate.

This is why nothing works. The IRS can audit your bank account in real-time but needs a seasonal cycle to push a UI fix.



It’s institutional drag by design. — KingAlex 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@0xKingAlex) April 9, 2025

Very much by design.

103 days... To make a tiny website update.



We are ruled by idiots. https://t.co/qRwhSfXyHF — Seth, Esq.®️ (@sethesq22) April 10, 2025

Sigh ... we have been ruled by idiots for far too long.

In ANY Enterprise level organization this would be a very quick fix for a non show stopper. They didn't just move the login link, they also rejiggered the middle container. Dev time was prolly like 20 mins, unit tests 20, QA 20, and 11 minutes to deploy the pipeline live. Bravo! https://t.co/VA1zXtV1N1 — Numberonepal🐝 (@numberonepal) April 10, 2025

This was the best part about the DOGE interview on Fox News. The media will get obsessed about a young engineer who goes by 'Big Balls,' but DOGE is being managed by experts at running private-sector enterprise organizations. They know how to fix things quickly when they need to.

DOGE is curing bureaucracy. pic.twitter.com/k5DFsQ0moK — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) April 9, 2025

We'd love to see the whole IRS in that woodchipper.

In the grand scheme of things, fixing the IRS login button is pretty inconsequential. But it is an object lesson in how broken the federal government is and how insanely inefficient the bureaucracy is.

Again, DOGE is sharing stories like this EVERY DAY on X. President Trump and Musk should be talking about relatable measures like this more often and let Americans contrast that with the left constantly screaming 'NAZI!' and 'FASCISM!'

Ultimately, there should be no IRS, let alone a website, and even if we can't eliminate the federal income tax, it should be much simpler (and much lower).

Fixing the login button won't fix the tax code.

But illustrating how things have always been done versus how DOGE wants to (and can) do them is a great way to win Americans, and not just conservatives, over to the idea of smaller, simpler, more efficient government.