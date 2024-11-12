Rolling Stone Validates Early Trump Staff Picks by Labeling Them THE WORST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD

Donald Trump has made some strong staff and Cabinet picks early in his presidential transition from new Border Czar Tom Homan to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Advertisement

Conservatives have generally had positive reactions to Trump's picks, including 'strong and intelligent women' Susie Wiles and Elise Stefanik, which must really make Mark Cuban seethe in his Rachel Maddow glasses.

But the reason we truly know that Trump has made solid picks is how they are all making everyone at Rolling Stone -- a not-so-proud member of the dead media -- jump up and down in fits of rage.

Yesterday, the magazine responsible for fake stories like 'rape culture' at the University of Virginia and 'gunshot victims in parking lots' rolled out a Keith Olbermann-like list of some of the WORST PEOPLE EVER. It will come as no surprise that most of them are either already in the Trump administration, or likely to become a part of it soon.

Donald Trump has surrounded himself with an odious group of political figures as he plots how to enact his agenda during his second term in office.



Here are 12 of the most reprehensible MAGA loyalists riding Trump’s coattails.



🔗 https://t.co/HxKfUaMnTv pic.twitter.com/N164EMddyD — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 11, 2024

Before we get to the list, here is a sampling from the opening of the article demonstrating that Rolling Stone -- and the FIVE writers it took to assemble their juvenile hate list -- are coping with the election results just superbly:

Donald Trump is returning to the White House with a literal plan for vengeance. Four years stewing in the bitter sting of his 2020 defeat, attempting to skirt the consequences of his post-election plotting, and growing increasingly authoritarian in his views have the president-elect primed for a scorched earth administration unlike any before him. Advising Trump is a cadre of right-wing loyalists who have publicly declared their intent to leverage a second Trump administration into a sandbox for their most extreme political fever dreams: mass deportations, increased restrictions on reproductive freedoms, and corporate cronyism without limit.

LOL. Yikes. These people are in desperate need of therapy. And heavy medication.

Elon Musk tops the list, of course, because the left now suffers from Elon Derangement Syndrome almost as badly as they do Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Following that, there is Trump's new deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller (a 'D.C. boogeyman'); RFK, Jr. (a 'crackpot'); Border Czar Homan; potential Attorney General pick Mike Davis; Vice President-elect J.D. Vance (LOL); Trump's former DNI Ric Grenell; possible Justice Department appointee Jeff Clark; possible CIA chief Kash Patel; former OMB director Russell Vought; and, of course, Tucker Carlson.

Advertisement

Rolling Stone also included Laura Loomer who, in this writer's opinion, IS more than a little crazy. But we've seen no indication that she is in line for a senior position in Trump's administration. Other than her, Rolling Stone conspicuously avoided naming any women to the list.

Davis, for one, was proud of the honor that Rolling Stone bestowed upon him.

HA.

Davis has vowed to rain fire on any prosecutors like the corrupt Letitia James who continue to pursue lawfare against Trump. His comment reveals just how irrelevant the legacy now media is to the national conversation.

Others were happy to remind Rolling Stone that no one cares what they think.

The media cope is delicious. https://t.co/mHaQdTSEDk — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) November 11, 2024

Normally, we cite a passage from these hateful articles so you don't have to. But, in this case, we encourage you to read the whole story from Rolling Stone and enjoy laughing at them. Because everything they write is just that ridiculous. You can feel them seething and guzzling boxed wine as they were writing it.

Advertisement

Exactly.

Here's that full list of must-follow MAGA leaders (h/t to list member @mrddmia) who are going to usher in the awesome new Dark Ages https://t.co/7aHISSWpaV — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 11, 2024

LOL. Yes, it is a list of must-follows on Twitter (well, except maybe Loomer).

Media trust: all time low



Media: (above post)



Media: wonder why? — Entrappt (@entrappt) November 12, 2024

They'll never learn. And that is why they now count among the deceased.

The number of straw men in this article is a serious fire hazard. — UnderwhelmingPotato (@UnderwhelmingPo) November 12, 2024

We loved the section on Patel in particular. Rolling Stone labels him a horrible person because he ... exposed that 'Russian collusion' in 2016 was a complete hoax.

In other words, he obliterated their false narrative. They hate him for that and they will ALWAYS hate him for that.

We kind of love him for it.

It took five people and three bottles of blue hair dye to assemble this nonsense. — ShinobiElixir (@ShinobiElixir) November 12, 2024

We're not sure how many nose rings were required. Hopefully, it was at least five. We'd hate to think of them sharing.

What a fantastic list of Patriots! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/P6cKx4xH6i — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) November 11, 2024

The salty tears restoreth my soul. — CatoTheElder556 (@CElder556) November 12, 2024

Advertisement

Yea, verily.

🤣 Awesome! Alex Jones for Press Sec. for a bit more cope & seethe. — Midwest America 1st ❤️🤍💙 (@UPPERCASEYELL) November 12, 2024

Eep.

We're not saying that would be a great pick, but it would almost be worth it to watch the meltdowns afterward.

How many of the 5 co-authors of this objective piece of journalism do you think have pronouns in bio? — Tony🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻 (@SheasyT) November 12, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA. And now we are dead.

We were tempted to go look at their bios to verify this poll, but frankly, these writers aren't worth that much effort.

20k views

40 likes

maybe delete your account — Purple Monkey (@xPMLx) November 11, 2024

You're irrelevant — Lakes N Pains (@lakesnpains) November 12, 2024

And that right there is the double truth, Ruth.

Rolling Stone has been a laughingstock for a long time, but with this election, it is clear they are now planted firmly in the ground with the rest of the legacy media.