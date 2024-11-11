Campaign Closeout! Trump Credited with Drastically Slashing the Price of Kamala Harris Mer...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Voters Gave Trump a Second Chance on Illegals, the Rest of the GOP...
'Can You Send Security Up? I Have a Boy Who Has a Trump...
Salty Dems Couldn't Rock the Vote So They're Rocking the Boat with a...
Massachusetts Governor's Just BEGGING Donald Trump to Send More Illegal Immigrants to Mart...
Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech
Despite Left's Demands, Justice Sotomayor Has No Plans to Retire (Sorry, Kamala!)
J.K. Rowling: 'My Values Haven't Changed; What's Changed is the Political Landscape'
Beach Bum Jill? President Joe Biden's Sad Sandy Struggle Ignored By First Lady
Chuck Schumer Threatens Democracy, Won't Let Senator-Elect McCormick Attend Orientation
Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It
Bill Kristol Hopes to Overcome Election Disappointment by Repeating Lies That Helped Elect...
The Wins Keep Coming! Donald Trump's Reelection Has DOJ Employees Calling It Quits

'If I Offend Anyone, I Don't Give a S**T': Our New Border Czar is Tom Homan and LET'S Effing GOOO (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on November 11, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Trump's shiny new Border Czar, Tom Homan.

And HOOBOY, we're pretty confident Homan is the man to get the job done when it comes to deporting millions of illegals and securing our border. Maybe it's his track record of making people like AOC cry, or maybe it's seeing this video of him.

Advertisement

Either way, we're glad he's on OUR side ... 

We can't wait to see the Lefty tears roll.

What a difference a day makes ... 24 little hours ... 

Replacing incompetent with competent.

What a crazy concept. Imagine if Democrats had figured this out. Then again, if Democrats had figured this out they'd be Republicans so we digress.

But wait, there's more.

We.

Love.

Him.

Oh, here's another clip of our new Border Czar:

Imagine that, a Border Czar who actually cares about America, Americans, and securing our border.

Ya' love to see it.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Let's freaking go, indeed.

What's that old saying Obama made famous? 

Oh yeah ... elections have consequences. Buckle up, Democrats.

===========================================================================

Related:

Bro, Take the LOL! Eric Swalwell's Dunk on Nikki Haley Goes ALMOST as Wrong as That Time He Farted on TV

'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Trump Reckoning

Bill Maher BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats, Tells the 'Losers to LOOK IN THE MIRROR' (Watch)

WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch)

Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing Trump and WOW (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: BORDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AOC 2024 ELECTION TOM HOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Can You Send Security Up? I Have a Boy Who Has a Trump Hat On' California Teacher Loses It on a Student
Gordon K
Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech
Amy Curtis
Campaign Closeout! Trump Credited with Drastically Slashing the Price of Kamala Harris Merch
Warren Squire
Massachusetts Governor's Just BEGGING Donald Trump to Send More Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
Amy Curtis
Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement