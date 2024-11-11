'If I Offend Anyone, I Don't Give a S**T': Our New Border Czar is Tom Homan and LET'S Effing GOOO (Watch)

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Trump's shiny new Border Czar, Tom Homan.

And HOOBOY, we're pretty confident Homan is the man to get the job done when it comes to deporting millions of illegals and securing our border. Maybe it's his track record of making people like AOC cry, or maybe it's seeing this video of him.

Either way, we're glad he's on OUR side ...

Meet our new border czar, Tom Homan: pic.twitter.com/A7k3Opzv5S — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 11, 2024

We can't wait to see the Lefty tears roll.

What a difference a day makes ... 24 little hours ...

OUT: Border Czar Kamala Harris



IN: Border Czar Tom Homan pic.twitter.com/9871menbIr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 11, 2024

Replacing incompetent with competent.

What a crazy concept. Imagine if Democrats had figured this out. Then again, if Democrats had figured this out they'd be Republicans so we digress.

But wait, there's more.

The border will be secured. pic.twitter.com/XaB0deXiT0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 11, 2024

We.

Love.

Him.

Oh, here's another clip of our new Border Czar:

Throwback to that time Border Czar Tom Homan absolutely destroyed Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal:



“I’m a taxpayer, you work for me!” pic.twitter.com/WR6dGzOoIC — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 11, 2024

Imagine that, a Border Czar who actually cares about America, Americans, and securing our border.

Ya' love to see it.

My man, Tom, went into third person mode. Baller. — Chief_JR (@JRand1685) November 11, 2024

Say it again for the people in the back. I'M A TAXPAYER! YOU WORK FOR ME! — spriteworks (@spriteworks) November 11, 2024

Let's freaking go, indeed.

What's that old saying Obama made famous?

Oh yeah ... elections have consequences. Buckle up, Democrats.

