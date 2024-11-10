WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch)

Question, if you have to pay someone a million dollars to endorse you, is that endorsement real? Kamala Harris really should be asking herself this very question (and so many more) about the money she spent to somehow buy the election. Honestly, experts will tell you it takes a lot of money to win an election, ESPECIALLY for president, but to raise over a billion dollars, not win the election, and end up $20 million in DEBT?

How the Hell is that even possible.

Welp, Jesse Watters was more than happy to go through her expenses and explain how it happened.

This is nuts.

Watch:

Jesse Watters ended Kamala’s career last night.



How did they spend $1B and still manage to be $20M in debt? pic.twitter.com/gNMxhXcexP — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 9, 2024

Ok, so now we understand why she's in debt after all of that. $100K to build a set for a podcast not even 100k people watched? If she'd have appeared on Joe Rogan's show it wouldn't have cost her anything and she would have reached millions.

Whoever was advising her should never ever ever EVER work on a political campaign EVER again.

And we thought Hillary Clinton's campaign was bad. Wow.

Remember that massive jump in polymarrket betting odds that dropped Donald Trumps chances of winning the election and skyrocketed Kamala Harris? That’s where the money went, they dropped a ton of money to try and manipulate the market and still lost. — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 9, 2024

We hadn't even thought about that.

Wow.

And he's right, there was this bizarre magical JUMP for Kamala in Polymarket Betting Odds ... what a misstep. Holy cow.

Thank god this dummy didn't win. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) November 10, 2024

Amen amen amen.

Did we mention amen? Just in case ...

AMEN!

