REEE! Trump Already Working to STOP Tax Payers from Paying for Trans ANYTHING and Lefty Just Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on November 10, 2024
ImgFlip

Call to Activism is very upset Trump is already making good on one of the promises he made.

Almost as if he/she/they/it/whatever didn't actually pay any attention to Trump's campaign and what the majority of Americans LITERALLY voted for. Maybe he/she/they/it/whatever missed it, but Americans do not want their tax dollars being spent on trans anything.

Womp womp.

It will ruin people's lives for the federal government not to waste our tax dollars on promoting gender transition?

Say it ain't so.

Awww, that's adorable, a Lefty who thinks we should be paying for gender transition with tax dollars accusing OTHERS of being brainwashed. Adorbs.

Truly.

Excellent question.

Ain't that the truth?

