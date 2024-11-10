REEE! Trump Already Working to STOP Tax Payers from Paying for Trans ANYTHING and Lefty Just Can't DEAL

Call to Activism is very upset Trump is already making good on one of the promises he made.

Almost as if he/she/they/it/whatever didn't actually pay any attention to Trump's campaign and what the majority of Americans LITERALLY voted for. Maybe he/she/they/it/whatever missed it, but Americans do not want their tax dollars being spent on trans anything.

Womp womp.

BREAKING NEWS:



Trump says he’ll sign an executive order instructing all Federal agencies to cease all programs that promote gender transition AT ANY AGE.



Trump will also call on Congress to prohibit tax payer funding for sex affirming procedures.



This will ruin people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/uBNjfrEuLh — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 9, 2024

It will ruin people's lives for the federal government not to waste our tax dollars on promoting gender transition?

Say it ain't so.

And for MAGA liars who say “hE iS tAlKinG aBouT ChilDreN”



Take the brainwash out of your ears and listen to it again. — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 9, 2024

Awww, that's adorable, a Lefty who thinks we should be paying for gender transition with tax dollars accusing OTHERS of being brainwashed. Adorbs.

Truly.

Based.



The taxpayer isn't there to affirm your delusion. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) November 9, 2024

Save people's lives. This will save people's lives. It's time for America to get back to normal on this issue and stop encouraging mental illness. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 10, 2024

Wait why is the government responsible for funding or promoting gender surgeries? — Matt Antar (@mantarnyc) November 10, 2024

Excellent question.

Masks off. Yall are absolute psychopaths — Noel Olinde (@TheCajunLibert1) November 10, 2024

Ain't that the truth?

