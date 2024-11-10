REEE! Trump Already Working to STOP Tax Payers from Paying for Trans ANYTHING and Lefty Just Can't DEAL

Call to Activism is very upset Trump is already making good on one of the promises he made.
Almost as if he/she/they/it/whatever didn't actually pay any attention to Trump's campaign and what the majority of Americans LITERALLY voted for. Maybe he/she/they/it/whatever missed it, but Americans do not want their tax dollars being spent on trans anything.
Womp womp.
BREAKING NEWS:— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 9, 2024
Trump says he’ll sign an executive order instructing all Federal agencies to cease all programs that promote gender transition AT ANY AGE.
Trump will also call on Congress to prohibit tax payer funding for sex affirming procedures.
This will ruin people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/uBNjfrEuLh
It will ruin people's lives for the federal government not to waste our tax dollars on promoting gender transition?
Say it ain't so.
And for MAGA liars who say “hE iS tAlKinG aBouT ChilDreN”— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 9, 2024
Take the brainwash out of your ears and listen to it again.
Awww, that's adorable, a Lefty who thinks we should be paying for gender transition with tax dollars accusing OTHERS of being brainwashed. Adorbs.
Truly.
Based.— Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) November 9, 2024
The taxpayer isn't there to affirm your delusion.
Save people's lives. This will save people's lives. It's time for America to get back to normal on this issue and stop encouraging mental illness.— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 10, 2024
Wait why is the government responsible for funding or promoting gender surgeries?— Matt Antar (@mantarnyc) November 10, 2024
Recommended
Excellent question.
Masks off. Yall are absolute psychopaths— Noel Olinde (@TheCajunLibert1) November 10, 2024
Ain't that the truth?
===========================================================================
Related:
SNL's Post-Election Opening Shows Us Just How Much Trump's Win BROKE THEM Again and It's Glorious (Watch)
Mollie Hemingway's Words of Wisdom for Brian Stelter PITYING Journos Covering Trump Again Are PERFECTION
HOO BOY! Chris Hayes' 2023 Anti-Trump Post Comes Back to Bite Him on the Arse and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sack UP, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel Crying AGAIN Because Elon Musk Hurt His Feelers EPITOME of Loser Left (Watch)
Calm DOWN Little LADY! Comedian Pete Dominck Trying to Save Face After Scott Jennings OWNED Him Backfires
===========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member