HOO BOY! Chris Hayes' 2023 Anti-Trump Post Comes Back to Bite Him on the Arse and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on November 08, 2024
Meme

Chris Hayes was absolutely convinced in April of 2023 that Trump was a very unpopular figure and the Republican Party had tied its fate to him which he felt like would be a political disaster.

Yeah, tell us again how that worked out, Chris.

Honestly, we're shocked he's left this up after what we all just witnessed this past week.

Take a look:

Yeah, Chris, don't overthink it.

Heh.

How will we ever recover?!

Tough crowd.

Legit LOL.

WHOA. It's like this guy was psychic or something.

Too damn funny.

===========================================================================

