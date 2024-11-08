HOO BOY! Chris Hayes' 2023 Anti-Trump Post Comes Back to Bite Him on the Arse and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Chris Hayes was absolutely convinced in April of 2023 that Trump was a very unpopular figure and the Republican Party had tied its fate to him which he felt like would be a political disaster.
Yeah, tell us again how that worked out, Chris.
Honestly, we're shocked he's left this up after what we all just witnessed this past week.
Take a look:
I get that everyone still has and probably will have 2016 PTSD forever but I can't stress this enough:— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 5, 2023
Donald Trump is a very unpopular figure and the Republican Party has tied its fate to him!
It has been and continues to be a political disaster for them
Don't overthink it
Yeah, Chris, don't overthink it.
Heh.
Yes, winning the presidency and the Senate and the House and having the SCOTUS majority are real political disasters.— And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) November 8, 2024
How will the GOP ever recover from Trump?
How will we ever recover?!
November 8, 2024
November 8, 2024
Tough crowd.
"Unpopular" he says as his party just lost in a blow out, including the POPULAR vote.— Ikta (@IktaSentrosi) November 8, 2024
Keep denying reality. We'll just keep showing up behind candidates you hate.
ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooof— 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🦑🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) November 7, 2024
Legit LOL.
Screen shot this— GML (@heyyouguys2021) April 6, 2023
WHOA. It's like this guy was psychic or something.
Too damn funny.
