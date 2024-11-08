HOO BOY! Chris Hayes' 2023 Anti-Trump Post Comes Back to Bite Him on the Arse and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Chris Hayes was absolutely convinced in April of 2023 that Trump was a very unpopular figure and the Republican Party had tied its fate to him which he felt like would be a political disaster.

Advertisement

Yeah, tell us again how that worked out, Chris.

Honestly, we're shocked he's left this up after what we all just witnessed this past week.

Take a look:

I get that everyone still has and probably will have 2016 PTSD forever but I can't stress this enough:



Donald Trump is a very unpopular figure and the Republican Party has tied its fate to him!



It has been and continues to be a political disaster for them



Don't overthink it — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 5, 2023

Yeah, Chris, don't overthink it.

Heh.

Yes, winning the presidency and the Senate and the House and having the SCOTUS majority are real political disasters.



How will the GOP ever recover from Trump? — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) November 8, 2024

How will we ever recover?!

Tough crowd.

"Unpopular" he says as his party just lost in a blow out, including the POPULAR vote.



Keep denying reality. We'll just keep showing up behind candidates you hate. — Ikta (@IktaSentrosi) November 8, 2024

ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooof — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🦑🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) November 7, 2024

Legit LOL.

Screen shot this — GML (@heyyouguys2021) April 6, 2023

WHOA. It's like this guy was psychic or something.

Too damn funny.

===========================================================================

Related:

Sack UP, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel Crying AGAIN Because Elon Musk Hurt His Feelers EPITOME of Loser Left (Watch)



Calm DOWN Little LADY! Comedian Pete Dominck Trying to Save Face After Scott Jennings OWNED Him Backfires

VA Del. Nick Freitas Takes PANICKED, Anti-Trump Lefties APART in Write-Up Welcoming Them BACK to America

Enjoy the L! Meet the Dozen or So Harpies Behind the KamalaHQ Account AND the Four Men Who Beat Them

'BILLIONS and You Didn't WIN?!' Catfights Break OUT as Teams Biden and Harris Blame EACH OTHER for Loss

===========================================================================