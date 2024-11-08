'BILLIONS and You Didn't WIN?!' Catfights Break OUT as Teams Biden and Harris Blame EACH OTHER for Loss

It would appear Team Biden and Team Harris have moved on from blaming white men, white women, black men, black women, straight men, straight women, and everyone else under the son to blaming one another. Note, we've known for a long while now that there is no love lost between the two campaigns and c'mon, everyone noticed how almost gleeful Biden appeared yesterday when he spoke about Trump's win.

Keep in mind, Kamala was more than happy to take Biden's place after the very powerful Democrats in their party (Pelosi, Obama, and Clooney) decided to kick him off for being too old. Anyone who still believes Biden stepped down because he wanted to is smoking something.

So yeah, it makes sense that they're now blaming each other.

Harris, Biden camps blame each other for loss



A former Biden staffer dismissed the Harris team's criticisms as making excuses for the vice president's failures: "How did you spend $1 billion and not win? What the f***?" https://t.co/f1a1GVHXn3 pic.twitter.com/YBYea0h524 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 8, 2024

From Axios:

What they're saying: One Democrat familiar with the White House's dynamics pointed a finger at Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, Biden's top political aides: "Mike and Steve will have a lot to answer for — having him run" for re-election at 80 years old. One person involved with Harris' team told Axios: "The 107-day Harris campaign was nearly flawless. The Biden campaign that preceded it was the opposite."

Another person involved in the vice president's campaign said: "We did what we could. I think the odds against us were insurmountable," referring to Biden's low approval ratings and his late exit after the disastrous June debate that raised questions about his mental fitness.

In an implicit criticism of Biden's team, top Harris aide David Plouffe posted on X that the campaign had "dug out of a deep hole." He later deleted his account.

Responding to the criticism of Donilon and Ricchetti, a Biden aide told Axios: "There are a wide range of advisers [Biden] consulted about the campaign, who agreed on the merits of running — like the party did after the best midterm wins for a new president in over 60 years ... No one 'has' the president do anything."

Haaaaaaaa

BUT WAIT, there's more!

A former Biden staffer dismissed the Harris team's criticisms as making excuses for the vice president's failures: "How did you spend $1 billion and not win? What the f***?" Another person involved in Harris' campaign felt deceived by the happy-talk from leadership about how it was a margin-of-error race when Trump won decisively. "People are depressed and frustrated about the overconfident leadership of the campaign," they said.

Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates told Axios: "Anyone criticizing the vice president's campaign is at odds with President Biden."

What the f*** indeed.

Hey now, those Beyoncé and Cardi B endorsements weren't cheap, you know.

$1.2 billion — RocketDog (@RocketTheDog84) November 8, 2024

Yup, and she's $20 million IN DEBT.

Neither one listened to regular Americans. — Kaye Smith (@kikismith70) November 8, 2024

And that's why they REALLY lost. Well, that and Kamala is one of the most unlikeable, unpopular, unqualified, vapid harpies to ever run for president. Just putting that out there.

