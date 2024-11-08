John Podhoretz Nukes Jennifer Rubin FROM ORBIT for Claiming Hitler Is LITERALLY in Power Now and DAMN Son

Jennifer Rubin finally spoke up after Trump WALLOPED Kamala Harris all across the country. Again, he didn't just win, he NUKED Kamala.

Everywhere.

Heck, he ALMOST took Obama voters (it's true, he was within 1 point of winning that demographic).

It was a statement. A MANDATE.

So of course, Jen came up with something irretrievably stupid and tone-deaf.

The idea we have to understand how or why Trump won to prepare to fight him is a category error. — Jen Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 8, 2024

And then it got worse:

It is 1933. Hitler is in power. No time for a fucking seminar on Democrats messaging errors — Jen Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 8, 2024

OH FFS.

John Podhoretz who is typically pretty laid back and moderate in his commenting BLASTED her:

There's a pogrom going on in Amsterdam right now. Hitler is in Amsterdam, not here. Hitler is in Iran, not here. I am sickened by you, Jen. Rachel would despise what you have become, and the fact I had anything to do with your having a career is one of the shames of my life. https://t.co/aXf24iDw6i — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 8, 2024

Damn.

Damn damn.

Put the box of wine down, lady, and go to bed. — Jack Daley (@jackDaleyDCLA) November 8, 2024

I know your brain isn't functioning, because you've abused it with SSRI's and over consumption of alcohol.



But, it's not 1933. Donald Trump, the real estate developer and TV show personality is not Adolf Hitler. — John Smith 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) November 8, 2024

Maybe some time in a mental hospital is in the cards for you? Call it a "spa" if it helps. — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) November 8, 2024

There you go, call it a spa treatment.

Delete your account.

Seek professional help. — SFL Commissioner (@sflone) November 8, 2024

This is just unhinged — Ryan (@HawkeyeRye) November 8, 2024

Bat GUANO.

Yes indeed.

===========================================================================

