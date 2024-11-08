CBS Journo Explains Why Trump Didn't Have a Great Comeback and It's 'Too...
Desperate Dem's Latest Far-Fetched Fantasy: Supreme Court Justice Kamala Harris - YES, REA...
Enjoy This Photo of Two Women Failed by America and Beaten by Trump

John Podhoretz Nukes Jennifer Rubin FROM ORBIT for Claiming Hitler Is LITERALLY in Power Now and DAMN Son

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on November 08, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

Jennifer Rubin finally spoke up after Trump WALLOPED Kamala Harris all across the country. Again, he didn't just win, he NUKED Kamala.

Everywhere.

Heck, he ALMOST took Obama voters (it's true, he was within 1 point of winning that demographic).

It was a statement. A MANDATE.

So of course, Jen came up with something irretrievably stupid and tone-deaf.

And then it got worse:

OH FFS.

John Podhoretz who is typically pretty laid back and moderate in his commenting BLASTED her:

Damn.

Damn damn.

There you go, call it a spa treatment.

Bat GUANO.

Yes indeed.

===========================================================================

Tags: HITLER JENNIFER RUBIN

