Welcome to the Reckoning, Leftists. BUCKLE UP!

You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on November 07, 2024
Twitchy

The Left is SO CLOSE to accidentally figuring out what really happened in 2020. SO CLOSE.

Granted, we doubt they'll like what they discover when they keep pushing to figure out where those 20 million voters went but in the meantime we can all sit back, watch, have a snack and LAUGH because HELLO, we knew this four years ago.

Ironically, they think it's Trump who cheated and magically vanished all of those voters.

No, really.

Look at this nonsense:

You guys remember Mueller, She Wrote, right? She was so convinced Mueller's report would end Trump she named herself after it.

Yeah. That's not nutty or anything.

Welp, luckily for the Left, MSW is on the case and hot on the trail to find those MISSING VOTES. Oh, and the people who follow her? They hope she figures it out too. 

Sorry, we just can't with these people so of course we had to share with you all. Why should we be the only ones to have fun at her expense?

Ya' think? Almost as if in 2020 while we were all locked down and forced to mask up and mail in ballots that something fishy happened. Hrm.

Check out the big brain on Hank.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wait, we shouldn't laugh at this - isn't this called treason or something? An insurrection? Hrm.

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume NUKES Obama Lackey for Whining that Lefties Don't Have a Joe Rogan or Elon Musk
Sam J.
Math is math!

Oh man.

Yeah, leftist pundits, what's up with that? Please, let's look at the voters in 2020, especially THE TWENTY MILLION who magically disappeared in 2024. Discovery should be fascinating.

They always go back to the Russia well. *sigh*

Almost as if those 352K people didn't even exist.

Just sayin'.

They're adorably dense.

And now they're blaming Musk.

So, there are lots and lots and lost of posts under MSW's original post talking about the MISSING BIDEN VOTERS and we promise, it doesn't get any smarter the further along it goes. Just know this, they're not bright enough to figure out that the missing voters were missing in 2016 as well ... and 2012. Almost as if the extra 20 MILLION showed up only in 2020.

Huh. Now why would that be?

===========================================================================

