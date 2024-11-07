You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL

The Left is SO CLOSE to accidentally figuring out what really happened in 2020. SO CLOSE.

Granted, we doubt they'll like what they discover when they keep pushing to figure out where those 20 million voters went but in the meantime we can all sit back, watch, have a snack and LAUGH because HELLO, we knew this four years ago.

Advertisement

Ironically, they think it's Trump who cheated and magically vanished all of those voters.

No, really.

Look at this nonsense:

I hope in the coming days someone is able to explain how we had record turnout but 18M fewer votes than 2020. Both of those things can’t be true. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) November 6, 2024

You guys remember Mueller, She Wrote, right? She was so convinced Mueller's report would end Trump she named herself after it.

Yeah. That's not nutty or anything.

Welp, luckily for the Left, MSW is on the case and hot on the trail to find those MISSING VOTES. Oh, and the people who follow her? They hope she figures it out too.

Sorry, we just can't with these people so of course we had to share with you all. Why should we be the only ones to have fun at her expense?

I’m not a conspiracy theorist but something isn’t right. — JustTheFacts! ⚓️ 🇺🇸🦅 (@JustTheFacts_68) November 6, 2024

Ya' think? Almost as if in 2020 while we were all locked down and forced to mask up and mail in ballots that something fishy happened. Hrm.

I heard people saying it was record turnout at individual polling places, not that it was record turnout overall, which we can’t know until all the votes are counted. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 6, 2024

Check out the big brain on Hank.

Something is fishy 🐠 — 🌻Justice⚖Now 🌟🇺🇸 (@ChrisJustice01) November 6, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wait, we shouldn't laugh at this - isn't this called treason or something? An insurrection? Hrm.

Ok I know people thought I was talking out of my ass last night but people sobering up and seeing it now right?



Something is not right and I don’t care if I’m called a sore loser or whatever, making sure Democracy is free and fair is more important and bigger than any one… — Jackie (@JJFan18) November 6, 2024

Math is math!

Oh man.

Yeah, leftist pundits, what's up with that? Please, let's look at the voters in 2020, especially THE TWENTY MILLION who magically disappeared in 2024. Discovery should be fascinating.

🩵And what did he mean by saying that he and Moscow Mike Johnson had a secret?... pic.twitter.com/Qd6zqvHWxJ — 🌊🫂🩵Kepi1107🩵🫂🌊 💥#VOTEBLUE💥 (@kepi1107) November 6, 2024

They always go back to the Russia well. *sigh*

In North Carolina, over 3 MILLION people voted for Democrat Josh Stein for governor, but SOMEHOW, 352,000 of them did NOT also vote for Kamala for President? — 💧 Michael Q Todd (@michaelqtodd) November 6, 2024

Almost as if those 352K people didn't even exist.

Just sayin'.

Something is very off….and I mean VERY off. — Meka Meek (@MekaMeek_24) November 6, 2024

They're adorably dense.

It’s not.

There’s a musky stench to all of this — 🇺🇸🇺🇦☮️ Determined Warrior Fancy Nancy (@NASJones333) November 6, 2024

And now they're blaming Musk.

So, there are lots and lots and lost of posts under MSW's original post talking about the MISSING BIDEN VOTERS and we promise, it doesn't get any smarter the further along it goes. Just know this, they're not bright enough to figure out that the missing voters were missing in 2016 as well ... and 2012. Almost as if the extra 20 MILLION showed up only in 2020.

Advertisement

Huh. Now why would that be?

===========================================================================

Related:

DRAG THEM! Scott Jennings Takes Rick Wilson, Jonah Goldberg, and ALL Never Trump Toadies APART (WATCH)

Too DELISH! --> Media Matters' Pres. Cries Because 'Right-Wing Misinformation Machine' BEAT HIM (Watch)

Welcome to the Reckoning, Leftists. BUCKLE UP!

LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch)

GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Rant (Watch)

===========================================================================