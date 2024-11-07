TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends TODAY!
Babylon Bee's Take on What Dems Will Want to Abolish Next Might Not...
GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Ra...
Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and...
VIP
According to a Weepy Jimmy Kimmel Most Voters Are Really Stupid Racists Who...
Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER Aft...
*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's...
No WONDER Beyoncé Didn't Perform! LOL! Kamala Officially BROKE As a Joke After...
'So Broken It's Finally Funny': Stephen Colbert Upset Majority of Americans Voted Against...
Work Ethic, Dedication, and Persistence: The Legacy of Scott Presler
Doomed to Fail: Maddow's Manipulative Plan to Invade MAGA Spaces to Convert Trump...
From 'Sharp as a Tack' to Start the Attack: Dems Blame Biden for...
Harris-Walz Spokesperson Tells Campaign Staffers, ‘Do Not Ask What Happened’
VIP
New York Times: 'America Hires a Strongman' With an Authoritarian Style of Governance

LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden's handlers actually let him out of the basement to give a speech a speech after Kamala Harris lost, almost as if they remembered HE'S actually still the President of the United States.

Advertisement

Crazy, right.

And you know, he said some stupid stuff (he is still Joe Biden after all), but we couldn't help but notice something different about him. Almost as if he's not only glad the election is over BUT that Trump won. We imagine getting kicked off the ticket by his own party was pretty damn insulting and now in a way he's been vindicated.

He likely thinks he'd have won.

Either way, the smirk says so much. Watch:

In other words:

Perfection.

Sorta. *cough cough*

Jill knew damn well what wearing red on election day would make people think. Wanna bet she did not vote for the woman who stabbed her husband in the back? Just sayin'.

Yup. 

Recommended

*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's WIN (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Not a great visual but yeah, this works.

He's sort of been retired since Kamala took the ticket from him.

Yeah, we do.

Or at least we can make a pretty good guess ... 

===========================================================================

Related:

GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Rant (Watch)

Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and WOW He's Bad At This (Watch)

Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER After Trump Wins

*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's WIN (Watch)

No WONDER Beyoncé Didn't Perform! LOL! Kamala Officially BROKE As a Joke After Brutal Loss to Trump

===========================================================================

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's WIN (Watch)
Sam J.
GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Rant (Watch)
Sam J.
Babylon Bee's Take on What Dems Will Want to Abolish Next Might Not Even Be Satire
Doug P.
Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and WOW He's Bad At This (Watch)
Sam J.
Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER After Trump Wins
Sam J.
No WONDER Beyoncé Didn't Perform! LOL! Kamala Officially BROKE As a Joke After Brutal Loss to Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's WIN (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement