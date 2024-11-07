LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch)

Joe Biden's handlers actually let him out of the basement to give a speech a speech after Kamala Harris lost, almost as if they remembered HE'S actually still the President of the United States.

Crazy, right.

And you know, he said some stupid stuff (he is still Joe Biden after all), but we couldn't help but notice something different about him. Almost as if he's not only glad the election is over BUT that Trump won. We imagine getting kicked off the ticket by his own party was pretty damn insulting and now in a way he's been vindicated.

He likely thinks he'd have won.

Either way, the smirk says so much. Watch:

Joe Biden looked relieved in his speech addressing the nation following Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/n4TccrhDRK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 7, 2024

In other words:

Kamala and Biden's reactions to Trump's victory. pic.twitter.com/087OUxYWFY — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 7, 2024

Perfection.

He’s the only one in history that beat Trump. — WizardRonin (@WizardsOGL) November 7, 2024

Sorta. *cough cough*

Jill knew damn well what wearing red on election day would make people think. Wanna bet she did not vote for the woman who stabbed her husband in the back? Just sayin'.

I guess this means he's now allowed to pretend to be POTUS again for a few months?



kinda nice for the old guy tbh, like a make-a-wish kind of deal — Mark Milley’s Stylist 🇺🇸 (@Col_Crockett) November 7, 2024

Yup.

Like he just took a very satisfying dump. — I am a Free Man (@ImaFreeman1984) November 7, 2024

Not a great visual but yeah, this works.

He’s not controlled anymore? Can finally retire and enjoy life? — Soaking up Pearls (@soakinguppearls) November 7, 2024

He's sort of been retired since Kamala took the ticket from him.

We know who he voted for pic.twitter.com/TWbGK9W8sL — zkorn2 🎗 (@zkorn2) November 7, 2024

Yeah, we do.

Or at least we can make a pretty good guess ...

