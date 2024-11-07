No WONDER Beyoncé Didn't Perform! LOL! Kamala Officially BROKE As a Joke After Brutal Loss to Trump

All we heard about during Kamala Harris's campaign, besides the fact that Trump was literally Hitler and his supporters were fascist Nazis who would DESTROY OUR DEMOCRACY was that the number of donations to her campaign were massive. BILLIONS even from the very wealthy and elite ...

Advertisement

So even with her busy campaign you'd think there would be plenty left over with maybe even BAZILLIONS, right? That surely someone who grew up in the middle class would make sure they were diligent watching their spending, RIGHT?!

Wrong:

Great story out if you haven't seen it.



Apparently, because Harris had been flooded with a bazillion campaign dollars, the peeps running her campaign thought they had a Bottomless Bucket O Bills.



All those entertainers?? Yes -- they were paid to perform.



Those celebrity… — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) November 7, 2024

The post continues:

Those celebrity endorsements? Paid. Those social media influencers? Paid. It is considered a campaign sin to have any money left in the bank account on election day. Harris' campaign manager left no doubt: She overspent by $20 million. You know how hard it is for a losing incumbent about to be out of the street in Santa Monica with no job and now prospects to raise $20 million when she has no Govt largesse to distribute??

So she paid for the endorsements.

She paid for the media influencers.

Was there anything about her campaign that was real?

The internal polls were so bad, they thought paying entertainers to draw crowds would convince Gen Z and minorities to come out in record numbers to vote for her. Big fail. They could have modified their rhetoric and extreme policies (if they really had any) for $0. — Annie Webber (@ds_abp) November 7, 2024

Not at all surprised. After all, this is the "math is racist" crowd. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) November 7, 2024

Yeah, we had the same reaction.

===========================================================================

Related:

'Lawyer UP'! Now That Her Marxist, Radical 'Horse' Has LOST, Liz Cheney Tries Saving FACE and OH HELL NO

She HUNG OVER?! Sore LOSER Kamala Harris TORCHED for Putting Concession Speech OFF Until This EVENING

WATCHING Jen Psaki Call the Race FOR TRUMP 1 of the Most Glorious Moments of Schadenfreude EVER (Video)

BOOM! Scott Jennings Dropped Some Painfully POWERFUL Truth Bombs About Kamala LOSING on CNN (Watch)

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Here Are the Top 20 LEFTY Meltdowns of Election Night (LOL, JoJoFromJerz Imploded)

===========================================================================