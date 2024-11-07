No WONDER Beyoncé Didn't Perform! LOL! Kamala Officially BROKE As a Joke After Brutal Loss to Trump

Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on November 07, 2024

All we heard about during Kamala Harris's campaign, besides the fact that Trump was literally Hitler and his supporters were fascist Nazis who would DESTROY OUR DEMOCRACY was that the number of donations to her campaign were massive. BILLIONS even from the very wealthy and elite ...

So even with her busy campaign you'd think there would be plenty left over with maybe even BAZILLIONS, right? That surely someone who grew up in the middle class would make sure they were diligent watching their spending, RIGHT?!

Wrong:

The post continues:

Those celebrity endorsements?  Paid.

Those social media influencers?  Paid.

It is considered a campaign sin to have any money left in the bank account on election day.

Harris' campaign manager left no doubt:

She overspent by $20 million.

You know how hard it is for a losing incumbent about to be out of the street in Santa Monica with no job and now prospects to raise $20 million when she has no Govt largesse to distribute??

So she paid for the endorsements. 

She paid for the media influencers.

Was there anything about her campaign that was real?

Yeah, we had the same reaction.

===========================================================================

