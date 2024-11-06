'Lawyer UP'! Now That Her Marxist, Radical 'Horse' Has LOST, Liz Cheney Tries Saving FACE and OH HELL NO

Did you guys hear something? We swear it sounded a bit like Liz Cheney trying to pretend she's somehow relevant, above it all, and wants save face while lecturing Americans about democracy now that her horse has lost. Almost as if she thinks anyone cares about what she has to say, especially now that the 'Marxist radial' she tied herself to has lost in a YUGE way.

She would be wrong but that didn't keep her from putting this out on X.

Spare us, Lyin' Liz:

Our nation’s democratic system functioned last night and we have a new President-elect. All Americans are bound, whether we like the outcome or not, to accept the results of our elections. We now have a special responsibility, as citizens of the greatest nation on earth, to do… — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 6, 2024

Her post continues:

... to do everything we can to support and defend our Constitution, preserve the rule of law, and ensure that our institutions hold over these coming four years. Citizens across this country, our courts, members of the press and those serving in our federal, state and local governments must now be the guardrails of democracy.

Ugh, if she were to shut up forever that wouldn't be enough.

Nobody wants to hear from you, Liz.

J6 was a hoax. Just like the 2020 election. There is no way to explain the loss of 20 million votes. None.



You knew all this and yet you aligned with the Left to persecute Americans who were rightly angered over the theft.



I hope and pray you’re held fully accountable. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 6, 2024

We hope and pray she's fully held accountable as well.

Nice try Liz…



What you did on the BS J6 committee will come out.



BET ON THAT!!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 6, 2024

Lawyer up. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 6, 2024

Seriously.

How ya gonna do all that from jail Liz? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 6, 2024

*cough cough*

Oh @Liz_Cheney is this you trying to save face?



Literally every thing you just wrote there are countless screenshots of your posts saying the exact opposite.



You have shown your true colors and snakes shed their skin for a reason. The hypocrisy of your statement is astounding… — Erica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@EricaRN4USA) November 6, 2024

Astounding indeed.

