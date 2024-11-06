'Holy Smokes!' Here's the Moment CNN's Jake Tapper & John King Knew the...
'Lawyer UP'! Now That Her Marxist, Radical 'Horse' Has LOST, Liz Cheney Tries Saving FACE and OH HELL NO

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Did you guys hear something? We swear it sounded a bit like Liz Cheney trying to pretend she's somehow relevant, above it all, and wants save face while lecturing Americans about democracy now that her horse has lost. Almost as if she thinks anyone cares about what she has to say, especially now that the 'Marxist radial' she tied herself to has lost in a YUGE way.

She would be wrong but that didn't keep her from putting this out on X. 

Spare us, Lyin' Liz: 

Her post continues:

... to do everything we can to support and defend our Constitution, preserve the rule of law, and ensure that our institutions hold over these coming four years. Citizens across this country, our courts, members of the press and those serving in our federal, state and local governments must now be the guardrails of democracy.

Ugh, if she were to shut up forever that wouldn't be enough.

Nobody wants to hear from you, Liz.

We hope and pray she's fully held accountable as well.

Seriously.

*cough cough*

Astounding indeed.

===========================================================================

