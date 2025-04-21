Karoline Leavitt Has a Reminder for Dems In El Salvador Trying to Return Deported Illegal to US

Yesterday morning Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen made the Sunday morning news show rounds in an attempt to spin his efforts to bring a deported illegal alien gang member and the Dems' new bestie back to the U.S.

During his interview on CNN, Van Hollen refused to say that Abrego Garcia isn't a member of MS-13 (which of course means he's a member of MS-13), but instead tried to make it all about Trump. Nice try, senator, but no.

The Democrats continue to prove that law-abiding American citizens aren't on their list of priorities because more of them are going to El Salvador this week:

🚨 THEY’VE ARRIVED! Democratic Reps. Maxwell Frost, Maxine Dexter, Robert Garcia and Yassamin Ansari are now in El Salvador to push for the return of Kilmar Garcia. pic.twitter.com/3Oe8NE9asy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 21, 2025

Politico went with the "Maryland man" spin in their headline so the Dems will appreciate it:

Four more Democratic lawmakers have landed in El Salvador as the party ramps up its efforts to secure the release of a Maryland man the Trump administration now admits it erred in deporting. Democratic Reps. Robert Garcia of California, Maxwell Frost of Florida, Yassamin Ansari of Arizona and Maxine Dexter of Oregon are demanding the White House abide by a court order to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States. They’re planning to meet with officials at the U.S. embassy in El Salvador to advocate for Abrego Garcia’s release and to get information on other detainees transferred to El Salvador from the U.S.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a message to the Democrats who are pushing to have Van Hollen's margarita drinkin' buddy returned to the U.S. It's pretty simple:

.@PressSec on deported illegal immigrant gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia:



"To the Democrat Party, who thinks that they're going to bring this foreign terrorist back to the USA to live a peaceful and happy life — that is NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN." pic.twitter.com/QEkMu4CWWz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 21, 2025

The Dems just can't help but cling to the "20" side of the 80/20 issues.

The Democrats are on the wrong side of the issue- they seem to make this mistake a lot these days! — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) April 21, 2025

All while the Dems say they're fighting to maintain "rule of law" by defending people who entered the country illegally.