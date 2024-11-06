BOOM! Scott Jennings Dropped Some Painfully POWERFUL Truth Bombs About Kamala LOSING on CNN (Watch)

One of the first positions PRESIDENT Donald J. Trump should fill is his Press Secretary, and he should put Scott Jennings in that role. This guy is DYNAMITE and is more than happy to go into the lion's den that is CNN and wreck 'em with the truth.

Imagine this guy giving pressers?!

Oh yeah.

Watch as he dropped truth bomb after truth bomb last night about Kamala LOSING:

This is GREAT🔥🔥🔥



Scott Jennings throwing down some truth bombs on CNN last night and I couldn't have said it better myself!



The faces on the other CNN news anchors though.....PRICELESS👀😎🤣 pic.twitter.com/EXzkc9fScc — PatriotHeather🇺🇸❤ (@MagaPatriotHM) November 6, 2024

See? Straight FIRE.

Fearless.

And obviously having a very good time while doing it; as this editor is so fond of saying, he smiles at people who hate him.

Bunch of stiffs. in that moment, all they wanted was a way to shut Scott Jennings up. — Digit! (@DigitIsosceles) November 6, 2024

Truth hurts when you're a liar.

He's been the lone voice of reason & moderation there — Mary ❤️🇺🇲🏈⚜️🐾 (@local_onthe8) November 6, 2024

It's rare to hear a voice of reason and moderation on CNN.

No wonder the panel hates it so much.

Heh.

The lies didn't work. — Heartfelt (@BibliotechHeart) November 6, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Huzzah!

Nailed it! — Deb E (@debspov) November 6, 2024

Oh what a beautiful moooooorning ... heh.

===========================================================================

