Greg Gutfeld Delivers a Brutal Reality Check About Who Helped 'Change America'
WATCHING Jen Psaki Call the Race FOR TRUMP 1 of the Most Glorious...
NY Times Tries to Keep the Left's Trump Narrative Alive (They've Learned NOTHING)
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Here Are the Top 20 LEFTY Meltdowns of Election Night...
HA! Looks FAMILIAR! Rachel Maddow Tearily Sputtering as Trump Wins in LANDSLIDE Reminds...
The 'New York Post' Cover Proclaiming Trump's YUGE Win is One for the...
Molly Jong Fast Refuses to Learn ANY Lessons and Insists Trump Won Because...
Election Victory Bonus! Wednesday Morning Memes
Donald Trump Picks Up Wisconsin as a Bonus; Newsweek Wonders If Kamala Harris...
Here Are Trump and Vance's Victory Speeches (and Has Kamala Harris Yet Called...
The Similarities of How Kamala and Hillary's Campaign's Ended Spoke VOLUMES
WHOA! Pennsylvania Called; Trump Wins the Election!
Sorry, Chuck! Control of US Senate Flips (Looking Like a BAD Night for...
Kamala Harris Campaign Wrapping It Up for the Night, Goes Silent on Media

BOOM! Scott Jennings Dropped Some Painfully POWERFUL Truth Bombs About Kamala LOSING on CNN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on November 06, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

One of the first positions PRESIDENT Donald J. Trump should fill is his Press Secretary, and he should put Scott Jennings in that role. This guy is DYNAMITE and is more than happy to go into the lion's den that is CNN and wreck 'em with the truth.

Imagine this guy giving pressers?!

Oh yeah.

Watch as he dropped truth bomb after truth bomb last night about Kamala LOSING:

See? Straight FIRE.

Fearless.

And obviously having a very good time while doing it; as this editor is so fond of saying, he smiles at people who hate him.

Truth hurts when you're a liar.

It's rare to hear a voice of reason and moderation on CNN.

No wonder the panel hates it so much.

Heh.

Not even a little bit.

Huzzah!

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Here Are the Top 20 LEFTY Meltdowns of Election Night (LOL, JoJoFromJerz Imploded)
Sam J.
Oh what a beautiful moooooorning ... heh.

