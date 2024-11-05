Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her...
AOC Thinks Voting for Kamala Harris Will Control the Weather in New York
Manhattan Mayhem as Democrats Face Off Against Vengeful Squirrels and Raccoons on Election...
RUN A PICK SIX! Tim Walz Tried a 'Game Day' Tweet for Election...
The Real Life 'Tony Stark' Proclaims Men Are Coming to Save America with...
BOOM: Insurrection Barbie Reminds Us Why We Need to Vote Trump for Our...
COPIUM Alert: Former WH Comms Director Ignores Reality, Says Trump Failed to Expand...
Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up...
J.D. Vance's Dog Atlas Turns One and Wants Us All to Go Vote...
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post...
Quick, Call Rep. Hank Johnson! Guam Didn't Capsize, but Does Flip Republican for...
Bro, Take the L! Tim Miller Comes Back for Another WHOOPING from Megyn...
Tears of Soy: Kamala-Voting Dad Gets Emotional Over Young Daughters' Future Abortions

Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told Her They're Voting Kamala

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on November 05, 2024
Twitter

Amy Klobuchar claims conservatives are approaching her and telling her they're conservative but can't vote for Trump and you know, we should totally believe her because she would never make something like that up to convince Democrats there is more excitement around their candidate than there really is.

Advertisement

As if any conservative would even recognize this heifer, let alone approach her in public and tell her their big secret about voting for Kamala.

Watch:

Looks like Anderson Cooper doesn't believe her either.

Then again who knows what he's thinking, the guy like never blinks.

When Democrats decide they're going all in on a lie they REALLY go all in.

She so desperately wants us to believe her.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Accurate.

Before or after she throws office supplies at her staff. You guys remember that?! Heh.

Recommended

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seriously.

Us too, Alex.

Us too.

===========================================================================

Related:

James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post on Why He Voted TRUMP

Bro, Take the L! Tim Miller Comes Back for Another WHOOPING from Megyn Kelly and Just GUESS How That Went

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL

Flawless VICTORY! Richard Grenell Calls Down the THUNDER on Pete Buttigieg for Openly Violating Hatch Act

Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS

*REEE* Watch CNN Panel's FACES As Analyst Explains How the Math Does NOT Add Up for a Kamala Win (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: AMY KLOBUCHAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL
Sam J.
Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Amy Curtis
Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her Life
justmindy
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post on Why He Voted TRUMP
Sam J.
RUN A PICK SIX! Tim Walz Tried a 'Game Day' Tweet for Election Day and That Did NOT Go Well, LOL
Grateful Calvin
AOC Thinks Voting for Kamala Harris Will Control the Weather in New York
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement