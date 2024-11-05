Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told Her They're Voting Kamala

Amy Klobuchar claims conservatives are approaching her and telling her they're conservative but can't vote for Trump and you know, we should totally believe her because she would never make something like that up to convince Democrats there is more excitement around their candidate than there really is.

As if any conservative would even recognize this heifer, let alone approach her in public and tell her their big secret about voting for Kamala.

Watch:

Amy Klobuchar:



"People are coming up to me all the time in diners and airports and saying: 'I'm a conservative. I can't vote for [Trump].'" pic.twitter.com/0KOeJuq6w6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2024

Looks like Anderson Cooper doesn't believe her either.

Then again who knows what he's thinking, the guy like never blinks.

I’ll give it to democrats, nobody can lie as good as them — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) November 5, 2024

When Democrats decide they're going all in on a lie they REALLY go all in.

Amy Klobuchar unknowingly offers an example of self-selection bias. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) November 5, 2024

She so desperately wants us to believe her.

I am going to take the time and diagram this pic.twitter.com/rcHGSpENk1 — Mad Bomber Hat (@MadBomberHat) November 5, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Accurate.

She spends too much time in the bars. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 5, 2024

Before or after she throws office supplies at her staff. You guys remember that?! Heh.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) November 5, 2024

Seriously.

I'll take "Sh*t that never happened" for $500, Alex. — Chris Lee (@ChrisLeeAlways) November 5, 2024

Us too, Alex.

Us too.

