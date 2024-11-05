Bro, Take the L! Tim Miller Comes Back for Another WHOOPING from Megyn Kelly and Just GUESS How That Went

You'd think after getting whooped up one side of X and down the other Bulwarker Tim Miller would know better than to pick a fight with Megyn Kelly but he IS a Never Trumper so it's not like he's the brightest cray on in the box.

Not entirely sure what he was thinking but ... yeah.

He seems fussy with her for speaking at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

lol. I’m sure you will be mentioning all the sexual assaults, @megynkelly? https://t.co/Kf5xkFrZ3f — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 4, 2024

First he brought up her kids, and now this? Maybe Tim needs to take a break from social media for a while.

Megyn responded:

Oh, @timodc is back! He wants to talk now! Great. Tim - why didn’t you ask Doug Emhoff about the abuse allegations? https://t.co/7sSncqdszb — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 4, 2024

And once again Brave Sir Tim ran away.

They sure do seem to turn a blind eye on Emhoff's past. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) November 4, 2024

Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff is truly Leftist kryptonite. Bring up his history of knocking up nannies and slapping around ex-girlfriends and the Left takes off.

Every time.

Guess they don't like being reminded that the guy they claimed sets a new standard for masculinity is an abuser and a user.

Go figure.

Heh, we got nothin'.

Megyn, Megyn, Megyn, what’s a few slaps here and there and knocking up nannies when we all know that Doug has the well being of all women in his heart? He’s the Bill Clinton of the 21st century! — Al Tournas 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) November 5, 2024

Right? It's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats (D)o it.

