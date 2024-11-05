Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up...
J.D. Vance's Dog Atlas Turns One and Wants Us All to Go Vote...
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post...
Quick, Call Rep. Hank Johnson! Guam Didn't Capsize, but Does Flip Republican for...
Tears of Soy: Kamala-Voting Dad Gets Emotional Over Young Daughters' Future Abortions
Congratulations, No One Cares: Jonah Goldberg Gets DRAGGED for Posting His Ballot On...
This Is ADORABLE: Joe Scarborough Attacks Trump Voters AGAIN, Says They're Victims of...
Nevada Pollster Warns of 'Reid Machine' Turning Up in the Next Few Days...
Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before...
They're Totally Fine, Why Do You Ask? MSNBC Says Trump Will 'Ban Historians'...
Election Day SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
Carpetbagger: Yevgeny Vindman Doesn't Know What Congressional Seat He's Running for in Vir...
YAAAAAS! Scott Presler's Closing Argument for Why ALL Americans Should Vote Trump Will...
Real Clear Politics Projects That the Winner is …

Bro, Take the L! Tim Miller Comes Back for Another WHOOPING from Megyn Kelly and Just GUESS How That Went

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on November 05, 2024

You'd think after getting whooped up one side of X and down the other Bulwarker Tim Miller would know better than to pick a fight with Megyn Kelly but he IS a Never Trumper so it's not like he's the brightest cray on in the box.

Advertisement

Not entirely sure what he was thinking but ... yeah.

He seems fussy with her for speaking at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

First he brought up her kids, and now this? Maybe Tim needs to take a break from social media for a while.

Megyn responded:

And once again Brave Sir Tim ran away.

Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff is truly Leftist kryptonite. Bring up his history of knocking up nannies and slapping around ex-girlfriends and the Left takes off.

Every time.

Guess they don't like being reminded that the guy they claimed sets a new standard for masculinity is an abuser and a user.

Go figure.

Heh, we got nothin'.

Recommended

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Right? It's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats (D)o it.

===========================================================================

Related:

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL

Flawless VICTORY! Richard Grenell Calls Down the THUNDER on Pete Buttigieg for Openly Violating Hatch Act

Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS

*REEE* Watch CNN Panel's FACES As Analyst Explains How the Math Does NOT Add Up for a Kamala Win (Watch)

Abort ... ABORT! Rob Reiner's Transphobic Tweet About Kamala, Birth, and Democracy Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

===========================================================================

Tags: MEGYN KELLY TIM MILLER DOUG EMHOFF

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL
Sam J.
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post on Why He Voted TRUMP
Sam J.
Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up and Ran a Good Campaign
Amy Curtis
Quick, Call Rep. Hank Johnson! Guam Didn't Capsize, but Does Flip Republican for First Time Since 2008
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS
Sam J.
J.D. Vance's Dog Atlas Turns One and Wants Us All to Go Vote (He Promises Not to Bite Anyone in the WH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement