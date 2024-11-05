Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS

For months now, the Left has been trying to convince us that there is a huge group of Republicans and Conservatives who secretly support Kamala Harris and will vote for her in this election. Apparently, since Liz Cheney and doof-nuts Adam Kinzinger sold their souls to the Democratic Machine they think this means others are as soulless, vapid, and desperate as they are.

And they were and are wrong.

Scott Jennings explained it far better to a panel on CNN ... watch THIS:

Harris has run a relentlessly negative and dishonest campaign. She’s given no Republican or conservative any reason to vote for her at all. Some thoughts on @cnn last night. pic.twitter.com/DDWnXU1LwW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 4, 2024

All Harris has done it babble endlessly about how awful Trump is, how awful his supporters are, and that Republicans will DESTROY DEMOCRACY, why the Hell would any Republican vote for that sort of insane nonsense.

And sorry, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Rick Wilson don't count.

Lol. CNN has had one dude trying to keep them from losing their network the whole time. Thats all this is. Shut it all daf down — jerimiahwasabullfrog🇺🇸 (@johnhersey77) November 4, 2024

Yup. Scott is keeping them afloat and they know it, otherwise they'd have dumped him long ago because he just makes all of their talent look stupid. Well, stupider.

Every time you speak it looks like your co panel heads are literally about to explode. It's quite funny — Christopher Weight (@chrisweight) November 4, 2024

Keeps us watching, that's for sure.

I voted for Obama twice.



I woke up after his second term. I have no idea what has become of the Dems but I no longer recognize them. In fact they terrify me. They have become every horrible thing they preach about.



I voted for Trump for the third election last week. I could… — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) November 4, 2024

We're honestly seeing a lot of this.

Let's hope it means what we think it means ... VOTE TRUMP!

