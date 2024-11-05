Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS

*REEE* Watch CNN Panel's FACES As Analyst Explains How the Math Does NOT...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on November 05, 2024
Twitchy

For months now, the Left has been trying to convince us that there is a huge group of Republicans and Conservatives who secretly support Kamala Harris and will vote for her in this election. Apparently, since Liz Cheney and doof-nuts Adam Kinzinger sold their souls to the Democratic Machine they think this means others are as soulless, vapid, and desperate as they are.

And they were and are wrong.

Scott Jennings explained it far better to a panel on CNN ... watch THIS:

All Harris has done it babble endlessly about how awful Trump is, how awful his supporters are, and that Republicans will DESTROY DEMOCRACY, why the Hell would any Republican vote for that sort of insane nonsense.

And sorry, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Rick Wilson don't count.

Yup. Scott is keeping them afloat and they know it, otherwise they'd have dumped him long ago because he just makes all of their talent look stupid. Well, stupider.

Keeps us watching, that's for sure.

We're honestly seeing a lot of this.

Let's hope it means what we think it means ... VOTE TRUMP!

