Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s Own Quotes

Earlier today, we told you about Scott Jennings taking an economic victory lap on CNN. It was fun to watch, and clearly got under the skin of at least one of his fellow panelists, because Richard Quest took to X trying to shame Jennings for being 'disingenuous.'

tonight @ScottJenningsKY sank to disingenuously playing with facts when he threw my April recession comments at me. When I made them @realDonaldTrump had imposed 130% tariffs on China. Today’s 15-20% tariff rates are bad but manageable. Sad Scott Sad you sank to that — Richard Quest (@richardquest) July 31, 2025

Jennings replied, and all it took was a list of Quest's own words:

And for good measure, he posted one with Abby Phillips' own words, too.

Oh, I heard a lot about “the R word” … and today we have 3% GDP growth. Go figure. pic.twitter.com/28gnzxFXRi — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 31, 2025

There are still 55% tariffs on China. It's not 15% try harder. — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) July 31, 2025

In your zeal to do whatever possible to demean Trump and his policies, you forget your words will have consequences.



I suggest you not be a fear merchant and you will not have to worry about being verbally abused as a moron.



You’re welcome. 😇 — Maximinus Thrax (AKA Pundit Paranoia) (@PunditParanoia) July 31, 2025

You own your predictions. Wear them proudly. — BrianTerry180 (@BrianTerry180) July 31, 2025

The idiots who declared with certainty that Trump would destroy the world’s economy when from the start Trump only stated goals were to rebalance trade and derive revenue for market access now suggest Trump fulfilling is declared intentions vindicates them.



Total nonsense. https://t.co/q2Esw3euql — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) July 31, 2025

