Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s Own Quotes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on July 31, 2025
Twitchy

Earlier today, we told you about Scott Jennings taking an economic victory lap on CNN. It was fun to watch, and clearly got under the skin of at least one of his fellow panelists, because Richard Quest took to X trying to shame Jennings for being 'disingenuous.'

Jennings replied, and all it took was a list of Quest's own words:

Mic. Drop.

And for good measure, he posted one with Abby Phillips' own words, too.

Have we mentioned we love Jennings? Cause we do.

He cannot try harder.

But fear-mongering is what they do best.

Right after lying.

He clearly isn't proud of those predictions.

But he's mad the economy is doing well.

Think about that for a moment.

Total nonsense.

And Richard is still stinging over that.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CNN DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY SCOTT JENNINGS TARIFFS

