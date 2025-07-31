Scott Jennings Gleefully Gloats as Great Economic News Destroys Dems’ Cultish Doom and Gloom Predictions

America starring in ‘The Recession that Never Was.’ If the first six months of President Donald Trump’s second term were a movie, that’s what it would be called. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been citing ‘experts’ that economic collapse was imminent because Trump was a madman! And then reality happened and obliterated all the left’s prophetic nonsense. Scott Jennings is celebrating (more on that coming up).

First, here’s CNN’s Abby Phillip four months ago. (WATCH)

Hey Abby Phillip, it's been four months. When should we expect that recession that you and the "experts" were predicting? pic.twitter.com/NVM9rT1vR8 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 30, 2025

Great clip, this aged like fine mayonnaise... — plasmatorch (@plasmatorchmex) July 30, 2025

I wonder what it’s like to be wrong, so often, about so much — matt (@boston_drives) July 31, 2025

I was told we'd have empty shelves and record inflation by now. I guess that didn't happen. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 30, 2025

We’re all doomed…🥱 — Ahab (@AhabsBones) July 30, 2025

… and then everything got better!

No one was more excited about the recent great economic news than Republican commentator Scott Jennings. Here he is gleefully rubbing it in the faces of Wednesday’s NewsNight panel. (WATCH)

🚨HOLY SH*T: @ScottJenningsKY just BOMBED the entire CNN panel and Democrat party.



“It’d like to build a DeLorean and go back to April when everybody here was predicting likely to cause a recession.” pic.twitter.com/Z2IeVeNnpT — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 31, 2025

Obama said that 3% growth wasn’t even possible anymore. — C Ward (@CD50000) July 31, 2025

In April, recession was coming in May.

In May, recession was coming in June.

In June, recession was coming in July.

Now apparently its just to early, maybe next year. pic.twitter.com/1a1Vp6p65Y — 𝕲𝖎𝖌 𝕯𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@Gig_Digger) July 31, 2025

This is sneakiest recession yet!

Commenters note that despite good economic revelations 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats will keep telling us to watch the next corner. Fearmongering is all they know.

Much like the climate doomsday, the economic collapse is always just around the corner — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 30, 2025

Climate catastrophe: 8 years away

Economic catastrophe: 8 weeks away — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 30, 2025

They are determined to convince the masses that we’re doomed.



It’s quite pathetic. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 30, 2025

They sure are. Nothing will change that over the next four years. 100% doom and gloom — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 30, 2025

and they are sure wrong! — Lisa Sicard 👩‍💻 (@Lisapatb) July 30, 2025

We're dealing with an entire industry devoted to pessimism, impending disaster, and partisan lies. Sounds like the only doom on the horizon is for the legacy media.

