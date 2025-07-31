Demented Denim: AI Fashion Show Has Both Sides of the Political Aisle Celebrating...
Scott Jennings Gleefully Gloats as Great Economic News Destroys Dems’ Cultish Doom and Gloom Predictions

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:45 AM on July 31, 2025
Twitchy

America starring in ‘The Recession that Never Was.’ If the first six months of President Donald Trump’s second term were a movie, that’s what it would be called. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been citing ‘experts’ that economic collapse was imminent because Trump was a madman! And then reality happened and obliterated all the left’s prophetic nonsense. Scott Jennings is celebrating (more on that coming up).

First, here’s CNN’s Abby Phillip four months ago. (WATCH)

… and then everything got better!

No one was more excited about the recent great economic news than Republican commentator Scott Jennings. Here he is gleefully rubbing it in the faces of Wednesday’s NewsNighpanel. (WATCH)

This is sneakiest recession yet!

Commenters note that despite good economic revelations 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats will keep telling us to watch the next corner. Fearmongering is all they know.

We're dealing with an entire industry devoted to pessimism, impending disaster, and partisan lies. Sounds like the only doom on the horizon is for the legacy media.

