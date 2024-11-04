She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Political Violence

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on November 04, 2024

Scott Jennings is the best thing about CNN these days. Granted, considering it's CNN the bar isn't set all that high to begin with but WOW, this guy is like a nuclear weapon being dropped into a pile of dumpster fires over and over and over again. And what makes him even more effective, and honestly more fun to watch, is that he never loses his cool, even if the person or persons he's debating are visibly melting down.

It's quite entertaining.

See for yourself from this panel where they discussed 'political violence' and pay special attention to the women who starts babbling about Charlottesville.

Watch:

Interesting.

That's a good word for it.

Heh.

It takes a very special sort of person to do what Jennings does. A very mouthy, snarky, funny, special person ... 

Oh, the woman who loses it is Maria Cardona. Always good to put a name with a face, even one that's melting down.

CNN knows that, that's why they keep him around. Jennings is great tv.

He just is.

Well done, indeed.

