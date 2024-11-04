She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Political Violence

Scott Jennings is the best thing about CNN these days. Granted, considering it's CNN the bar isn't set all that high to begin with but WOW, this guy is like a nuclear weapon being dropped into a pile of dumpster fires over and over and over again. And what makes him even more effective, and honestly more fun to watch, is that he never loses his cool, even if the person or persons he's debating are visibly melting down.

Advertisement

It's quite entertaining.

See for yourself from this panel where they discussed 'political violence' and pay special attention to the women who starts babbling about Charlottesville.

Watch:

We had an interesting discussion on political violence this afternoon on @cnn. Pelosi. Charlottesville. Trump nearly assassinated. Worth the watch. pic.twitter.com/6kumUPtUTp — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 4, 2024

Interesting.

That's a good word for it.

Heh.

I don’t see how you can consistently show up to work to debate these fools everyday 😂 you are literally keeping the lights on at CNN — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) November 4, 2024

It takes a very special sort of person to do what Jennings does. A very mouthy, snarky, funny, special person ...

It is astounding that @MariaTCardona just purely lies each time she is on. When you call he out, the others on the panel interrupt you so that you can't fully show she is lying. Shameful. — MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) November 4, 2024

Oh, the woman who loses it is Maria Cardona. Always good to put a name with a face, even one that's melting down.

YOU'RE worth the watch.

Your on-air comrades???

Not so much. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) November 4, 2024

CNN knows that, that's why they keep him around. Jennings is great tv.

He just is.

I’m getting dizzy listening to this lady spin. — marcellajay (@DonKeyusmc) November 4, 2024

It’s curious how, for Democrats, the principle doesn’t apply both ways. 😂 — Iranian American 🇺🇸 (@IranLionness) November 4, 2024

She tried using the "both sides" hoax talking point, which happened after the rally, actually incited the rally? What an air head.



Well done as always sir. — Driftless (@wisdriftmore) November 4, 2024

Well done, indeed.

===========================================================================

Related:

HATE TV --> PANICKED Joe Scarborough Goes After Trump Supporters' PARENTS in Bizarre MELTDOWN (Watch)

GRRL BYE! Kamala DODGING Question on CA Prop-36 Because 'It's Sunday Before the Election' Goes SO Wrong

'SUCK IT, NBC!' NBC Forced to Give Trump Free Ad DURING Sunday Night Football and It Was GLORIOUS (Watch)

Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED

WHOA! Once You See Two Kamala Harris Speeches Side-By-Side Like THIS You Can't Unsee It and LOL (Watch)



===========================================================================