'SUCK IT, NBC!' NBC Forced to Give Trump Free Ad DURING Sunday Night Football and It Was GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy readers know, NBC/SNL was so desperate to help Kamala Harris's failing campaign they were willing to violate FCC law and allow her time on their not-at-all-funny show in an attempt to make the unlikeable sack of stupid more likable. And as our readers also know, she just stole Trump's skit from 2016 anyway so it's not like she reached anything who wasn't already voting for her anyway.

This only resulted in NBC being forced to give Trump a free ad during Sunday Night Football AND Nascar per FCC regulations.

Honestly, Trump got the better deal.

Watch this:

Bigger audience.

Better time.

He really should send SNL a thank you card for the free ad time.

It's not nearly as much fun when the Left is held to the same standards and RULES as the Right.

Womp womp.

This. ^

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WINNING.

And hey, thanks for the free ad Team Kamala!

===========================================================================

Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED

WHOA! Once You See Two Kamala Harris Speeches Side-By-Side Like THIS You Can't Unsee It and LOL (Watch)

Oh, You Have a Ridiculous Last-Minute Poll Showing Kamala Winning IA? DON'T CARE, Still Voting TRUMP

Michael Shellenberger Brings ALL the Receipts in DAMNING Thread Showing NBC/SNL BROKE the Law for Kamala

BUCKLE UP! Amy Curtis Takes 'Petty, Broken Government' APART in EPIC Thread About Peanut and Fred's Death

===========================================================================

