'SUCK IT, NBC!' NBC Forced to Give Trump Free Ad DURING Sunday Night Football and It Was GLORIOUS (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, NBC/SNL was so desperate to help Kamala Harris's failing campaign they were willing to violate FCC law and allow her time on their not-at-all-funny show in an attempt to make the unlikeable sack of stupid more likable. And as our readers also know, she just stole Trump's skit from 2016 anyway so it's not like she reached anything who wasn't already voting for her anyway.

Advertisement

This only resulted in NBC being forced to give Trump a free ad during Sunday Night Football AND Nascar per FCC regulations.

Honestly, Trump got the better deal.

Watch this:

🚨BREAKING: NBC forced to allow Trump to air a free 90 second advertisement during Sunday Night Football and NASCAR per FCC regulations in order to provide equal time to Kamala Harris’ SNL appearance.



pic.twitter.com/OhKlWoVno7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2024

Bigger audience.

Better time.

He really should send SNL a thank you card for the free ad time.

Liberal heads are exploding! Finally, the FCC is holding NBC accountable for their biased election coverage.



Trump's 90-second ad during Sunday Night Football and NASCAR is a major win for free speech and a big loss for the liberal elites who want to silence him.



Let's see if… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) November 4, 2024

It's not nearly as much fun when the Left is held to the same standards and RULES as the Right.

Womp womp.

Donald Trump got the better deal. SNL just made Kamala look stupid and Donald Trump got prime time!



What a bargain and take that NBC how smart do you feel now?! — DailyChronicals (@DailyChronicals) November 4, 2024

This. ^

NBC Gives Donald Trump Campaign Time During NASCAR Race, ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Response to Kamala Harris’ ‘SNL’ Appearance” https://t.co/HXhFpLapG2 — Lilith Datura (@LilithDatura) November 4, 2024

WINNING.

Ah, nice! Was wondering how Trump beamed onto my screen talking about Friday's awful jobs report. 🤣 Suck it, NBC!! — Old Sport (@OldSport_X) November 4, 2024

And hey, thanks for the free ad Team Kamala!

===========================================================================

Related:

Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED

WHOA! Once You See Two Kamala Harris Speeches Side-By-Side Like THIS You Can't Unsee It and LOL (Watch)



Oh, You Have a Ridiculous Last-Minute Poll Showing Kamala Winning IA? DON'T CARE, Still Voting TRUMP

Michael Shellenberger Brings ALL the Receipts in DAMNING Thread Showing NBC/SNL BROKE the Law for Kamala

BUCKLE UP! Amy Curtis Takes 'Petty, Broken Government' APART in EPIC Thread About Peanut and Fred's Death

===========================================================================