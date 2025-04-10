LMAO! Trump's Response to China Reducing Number of American Films Being Shown There...
Anderson Cooper Should Be CANCELED for Using the Wrong Pronouns During CNN's Bernie Town Hall (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 10, 2025
imgflip

Grab your popcorn, because this clip is so entertaining you're gonna need it.

Congressional Commie Bernie Sanders had a town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper during which Sanders took questions from the audience.

But the best part of this is not the question and answers, but watching Anderson Cooper get scolded for calling a woman the wrong pronouns.

WATCH:

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

You can't win with the Left.

This writer is sitting in Starbucks writing this and she laughed out loud.

New meme template just dropped!

Colorado made it a criminal offense to misgender your kids, so those are your rules, Lefties.

It's a transphobic microaggression to misgender someone, after all.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Just like when they use 'cis' to describe normal people.

Correct.

The Left has spent years telling women we're 'oppressed' and discriminated against and that our feminism -- including motherhood -- is bad.

Of course mentally ill women -- and half of Leftist women have at least one diagnosed mental illness -- are going to believe that and try to distance themselves from being a woman.

They really are.

Grammar is also not her strong suit.

It's an affront to the entire trans community, after all.

Not.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
