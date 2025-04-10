Anderson Cooper Should Be CANCELED for Using the Wrong Pronouns During CNN's Bernie Town Hall (WATCH)

Grab your popcorn, because this clip is so entertaining you're gonna need it.
Congressional Commie Bernie Sanders had a town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper during which Sanders took questions from the audience.
But the best part of this is not the question and answers, but watching Anderson Cooper get scolded for calling a woman the wrong pronouns.
WATCH:
CNN just "misgendered" a they/them on live TV. I'm literally shaking. pic.twitter.com/4mVSBSP6H8— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 10, 2025
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.
You can't win with the Left.
Confused woman: "They/them pronouns actually. Thank you."— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) April 10, 2025
Bernie: pic.twitter.com/cbH0bUqbrK
This writer is sitting in Starbucks writing this and she laughed out loud.
Bernie was like, “Did she say they/them??” ☠️ pic.twitter.com/axIsUXLXG8— Tanner Wade (@CTWade312) April 10, 2025
New meme template just dropped!
Anderson Cooper clearly must be cancelled and fired from CNN.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 10, 2025
We have no choice in the matter, our hands have been forced.
Colorado made it a criminal offense to misgender your kids, so those are your rules, Lefties.
Not only misgendered, but got the pluralized pronoun wrong!— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 10, 2025
"Them" must feel so triggered right now pic.twitter.com/pm8sXM6xpa
It's a transphobic microaggression to misgender someone, after all.
She's a "they/them," but she dared say the word "men"? Perhaps she's the one who misgendered someone.— President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) April 10, 2025
It's (D)ifferent when they do it.
Just like when they use 'cis' to describe normal people.
If you use they/ them or any other ridiculous pronouns you just might be a moron. No you’re definitely a moron. You are not plural. https://t.co/z22mF9cHUd— Bruce Nation (@BassBrucie) April 10, 2025
Correct.
they are ashamed of being women https://t.co/qWQSDehO63— Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 10, 2025
The Left has spent years telling women we're 'oppressed' and discriminated against and that our feminism -- including motherhood -- is bad.
Of course mentally ill women -- and half of Leftist women have at least one diagnosed mental illness -- are going to believe that and try to distance themselves from being a woman.
Liberal white chicks are just the worst 😖 https://t.co/1yEsAS1w8C— Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) April 10, 2025
They really are.
But there was only 1 person ….— Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) April 10, 2025
Was she representing a group residing in herself ???🤔 https://t.co/FfvCC3dcFa
Grammar is also not her strong suit.
CNN better put out a statement on this. https://t.co/53R5ac7ZOO— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 10, 2025
It's an affront to the entire trans community, after all.
Not.
