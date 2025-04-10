'We're OUT of Touch!' Former Clinton Advisor BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats and It's SPECTACULAR (Watch)

You know things are bad for Democrats when members of their own party are waving the white flag, crying uncle, throwing in the towel, and admitting they're in deep ... trouble. We suppose sitting at a 21% approval rating would be a wake-up call for anyone.

Scratch that; it would be a wake-up call for any Democrat not currently in office.

The rest of the party? Yeah, ouch. For example, check out what this former Clinton advisor had to say about the Democrat Party right now:

🚨 Former Clinton advisor DEMOLISHES the disastrous Democrat party:



“It’s still moving...HARD left…It’s anti-Trump...My party is out of touch with the mainstream. All we do is bash and trash! We’re only running on opposition to the Republicans. No ideas! No plans!” pic.twitter.com/oMICOfU93F — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) April 10, 2025

Their entire platform, their only agenda, is TRUMP BAD. This puts them in a position to oppose everything he does, even when what he's doing makes sense and is good for the country, which is pretty much everything on his agenda. Lower taxes, job creation, pushing back on China, no more wars, secure borders, safe communities, better schools, respecting women... when you look at the GOP agenda, it only gets worse for the Democrats who have to oppose it.

When even longtime Democrats admit their party is lost, shouldn't voters wake up and ask who's really fighting for America? — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) April 10, 2025

Dems are clueless, just anti Trump with no real plans! — Jon Takes On (@JonTakesOn) April 10, 2025

That’s it “bash and trash” no common sense solutions. — Don (@Ellington7Don) April 10, 2025

Bash.

Trash.

And lie.

