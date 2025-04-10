LMAO! Trump's Response to China Reducing Number of American Films Being Shown There...
Anderson Cooper Should Be CANCELED for Using the Wrong Pronouns During CNN's Bernie...
Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You...
EPIC: Scott Jennings OWNS Tiffany Cross During Heated Debate on 'Colonizing' Greenland (WA...
People Hilariously Zing Xi Following Trump's Tough Tariffs
VIP
Trump Epitomizes 'Smile at People Who Hate You' With Gretchen Whitmer ... and...
WUT?! Jamie Raskin SCHOOLED on Civics After Making LUDICROUS Claim About the Legislative...
Try Not to Get Whiplash From Shameless Adam Schiff's Sudden Narrative Shift About...
Anderson Cooper's Big, Fat, Woke Mistake
WOMP WOMP Lefties --> Trump Just Broke ANOTHER Record and Elite Lefties Are...
Liz Cheney Crawls Out From Under Her Bridge to Lecture Trump About 'Targeting...
OUCH! Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' 'Inflation Up Under Trump' Narrative Got Torpedoed In...
WOOF! Dem Rep Melanie Stansbury MIGHT Want to Check Her Own Timeline BEFORE...
BUH-BYE! Illegals SO Scared of Tom Homan They Are Doing His Job FOR...

'We're OUT of Touch!' Former Clinton Advisor BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats and It's SPECTACULAR (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on April 10, 2025

You know things are bad for Democrats when members of their own party are waving the white flag, crying uncle, throwing in the towel, and admitting they're in deep ... trouble. We suppose sitting at a 21% approval rating would be a wake-up call for anyone. 

Advertisement

Scratch that; it would be a wake-up call for any Democrat not currently in office.

The rest of the party? Yeah, ouch. For example, check out what this former Clinton advisor had to say about the Democrat Party right now:

Their entire platform, their only agenda, is TRUMP BAD. This puts them in a position to oppose everything he does, even when what he's doing makes sense and is good for the country, which is pretty much everything on his agenda. Lower taxes, job creation, pushing back on China, no more wars, secure borders, safe communities, better schools, respecting women... when you look at the GOP agenda, it only gets worse for the Democrats who have to oppose it.

Recommended

Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bash.

Trash.

And lie.

============================================================

Related:

Trump Epitomizes 'Smile at People Who Hate You' With Gretchen Whitmer ... and It WORKS

WUT?! Jamie Raskin SCHOOLED on Civics After Making LUDICROUS Claim About the Legislative Branch

WOMP WOMP Lefties --> Trump Just Broke ANOTHER Record and Elite Lefties Are Going to REALLY Hate This One

Liz Cheney Crawls Out From Under Her Bridge to Lecture Trump About 'Targeting His Enemies' and HOOBOY

WOOF! Dem Rep Melanie Stansbury MIGHT Want to Check Her Own Timeline BEFORE Lecturing GOP on Their Agenda

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)
Sam J.
LMAO! Trump's Response to China Reducing Number of American Films Being Shown There Is PERFECT (Watch)
Sam J.
WUT?! Jamie Raskin SCHOOLED on Civics After Making LUDICROUS Claim About the Legislative Branch
Sam J.
People Hilariously Zing Xi Following Trump's Tough Tariffs
FuzzyChimp
Anderson Cooper Should Be CANCELED for Using the Wrong Pronouns During CNN's Bernie Town Hall (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
EPIC: Scott Jennings OWNS Tiffany Cross During Heated Debate on 'Colonizing' Greenland (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement