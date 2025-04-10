WOOF! Dem Rep Melanie Stansbury MIGHT Want to Check Her Own Timeline BEFORE Lecturing GOP on Their Agenda

It's always cute when a Democrat tries to snark about the GOP. They make up all sorts of nonsense and work really hard to sound edgy ... and all it ever really does is come across as cringe and remind us why they're sitting with such low approval numbers.

Like Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who is clueless about what the GOP agenda looks like.

Or, she's lying her backside off.

Likely both.

Okay, let me get this right ↙️



- Pissing off moms

- Ripping off consumers

- Taking away voting rights

- Undermining the judiciary

- Tanking the economy

- Gutting Medicaid and

- Blowing a $37T hole in the debt



That is the GOP's agenda this week??? Stellar job guys. 👏 pic.twitter.com/PBHRr1hGmv — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) April 8, 2025

- Parents overwhelmingly vote Republican after Democrats destroyed education for more power and money

- Ripping off consumers. Which party forced Americans to buy health insurance that sucked and they didn't want?

- HA HA HA HA HA HA ... undermining the judiciary, now that is funny

- Need we remind her of what Biden did to our economy?

- The only Medicaid change is the amount of fraud and waste DOGE has found

- What?

Stellar job, Mel.

Guess what's on Mel's agenda ... always.

I knew your TL would be jam-packed with s**t like this the minute I saw this post. pic.twitter.com/LC5sjKKhTz — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) April 8, 2025

Woof.

Maybe she should check her own timeline before trashing and lying about others. Just spitballin'.

Overall, this was a flop of a post:

Okay, let me get this right



- Welcoming murderers & rapists

- Destroying women's spaces & sports

- Abortion until the moment of birth

- Allowing illegal immigrants to vote

- Choking American business w/regulations

- Bankrupting Medicare & Social Security



That's the Dems' agenda https://t.co/vTo1HL851I — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 8, 2025

There's a reason their party is sitting at a 21% approval rating. Just sayin'.

You tried — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) April 9, 2025

Moms don’t want men in dresses molesting their daughters.



You do. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) April 10, 2025

And her own posts say so.

its funny she then proceeded to get it entirely wrong — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) April 10, 2025

It's what they do best ... well, other than lying.

