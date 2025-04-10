WOOF! Dem Rep Melanie Stansbury MIGHT Want to Check Her Own Timeline BEFORE Lecturing GOP on Their Agenda

OUCH! Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' 'Inflation Up Under Trump' Narrative Got Torpedoed In...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on April 10, 2025
Meme

It's always cute when a Democrat tries to snark about the GOP. They make up all sorts of nonsense and work really hard to sound edgy ... and all it ever really does is come across as cringe and remind us why they're sitting with such low approval numbers.

Advertisement

Like Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who is clueless about what the GOP agenda looks like.

Or, she's lying her backside off.

Likely both.

- Parents overwhelmingly vote Republican after Democrats destroyed education for more power and money
- Ripping off consumers. Which party forced Americans to buy health insurance that sucked and they didn't want?
- HA HA HA HA HA HA ... undermining the judiciary, now that is funny
- Need we remind her of what Biden did to our economy?
- The only Medicaid change is the amount of fraud and waste DOGE has found
- What?

Stellar job, Mel.

Guess what's on Mel's agenda ... always.

Woof.

Maybe she should check her own timeline before trashing and lying about others. Just spitballin'.

Overall, this was a flop of a post:

There's a reason their party is sitting at a 21% approval rating. Just sayin'.

And her own posts say so.

It's what they do best ... well, other than lying.



