TRUTH-BOOM! Mike Lee BUSTS Hillary Clinton for Lying to Women About the DANGERS of the SAVE Act In 1 Post

Hillary Clinton thinks married women are stupid.

No, seriously.

She does.

Democrats are so desperate to keep non-citizens voting that they have gone from telling their voters Black people are too dumb to get an ID to trying to scare married women about their ID. You can't even make up this level of disrespect and laziness.

Advertisement

Are you a woman who changed your name when you got married?



Congress is considering a bill that could make it much harder for you to vote.



Call your rep—this is not a drill. https://t.co/P7CcCnFTk1 pic.twitter.com/jnfDUJCwh0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 9, 2025

Of course, the harridan turned her replies off so no one could reply and correct her. Once again, though, someone close to her who she trusts really should tell her that it's better to leave her replies open because people can still reply; they just do so in a quote where more people see it.

For example, Sen. Mike Lee fact-checked TF out of her claim about women and voting:

Hillary is lying (surprise).



Democrats are terrified of the SAVE Act because it will secure American elections from illegal voting.



So they are making things up. https://t.co/cD7tKsYFzN — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 9, 2025

That's all they know how to do. DOGE is cutting their fraud and waste, so they lie to senior citizens and tell them DOGE is taking their social security. It's all the same tired game over and over and over again. Hopefully, though, with their current approval rating, Americans will wake up to their tactics.

No wonder they're terrified of secure elections.

Just say you want non-citizens to vote... this dumb lie isn't fooling anyone who's read the bill. https://t.co/63p2TCUIxo — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 10, 2025

Weirdly, I changed my last name nearly 40 years ago, and have had exactly zero issue getting ID since then. And I'm sure these idiots are counting me among that "69 million women," and they can fuck right off with their misogynistic soft bigotry of low expectations bull crap. https://t.co/3d4dPNrQRt — Julie Frost--That Werewolf Writer🐺🦉 (@JulieCFrost) April 10, 2025

Of course @HillaryClinton is lying and turned off comments on her post



Here’s the reality from @RepBice — who has won elections this past decade, which is more than Clinton can say! https://t.co/DZbXWwA975 pic.twitter.com/IT31BGPk6u — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 9, 2025

In other words, this is SO MUCH BS that even a bull would walk by, take one look at Hillary's BS, and say, 'Dang, that's a lot of BS.'

You shouldn’t assume that other married women are as incompetent as you are, @HillaryClinton. They are perfectly capable of proving their citizenship to get a REAL ID, get a job, and register to vote. If you can’t accomplish those things, that’s on you. The SAVE Act is common… https://t.co/huEHEGi0tF — Immigration Accountability Project (@I_A_Project) April 9, 2025

Advertisement

Ouch.

And accurate.

============================================================

Related:

LAUGHS In Nancy Pelosi: AOC Shakes Her Socialist Fist at Trump and Insider Trading and LOL That Was Dumb

Hands Off? Not So MUCH! Scott Jennings Sums Up CNN's Poll on Trump's Popularity As Only HE Can and BOOM

HOOBOY! Chuck Schumer Tries Talking Trash at Elon Musk In HEATED Back and Forth and GUESS How THAT Goes

'We Were MISLED': Megyn Kelly Shares EXCLUSIVE Docs From Nashville Trans Shooter and It Just Gets CRAZIER

'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and ... UKRAINE

============================================================