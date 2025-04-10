Here's ANOTHER Reason DOGE Terrifies the Left (Guess When Non-Citizens With SS Numbers...
TRUTH-BOOM! Mike Lee BUSTS Hillary Clinton for Lying to Women About the DANGERS of the SAVE Act In 1 Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on April 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hillary Clinton thinks married women are stupid.

No, seriously.

She does.

Democrats are so desperate to keep non-citizens voting that they have gone from telling their voters Black people are too dumb to get an ID to trying to scare married women about their ID. You can't even make up this level of disrespect and laziness.

Of course, the harridan turned her replies off so no one could reply and correct her. Once again, though, someone close to her who she trusts really should tell her that it's better to leave her replies open because people can still reply; they just do so in a quote where more people see it.

For example, Sen. Mike Lee fact-checked TF out of her claim about women and voting:

That's all they know how to do. DOGE is cutting their fraud and waste, so they lie to senior citizens and tell them DOGE is taking their social security. It's all the same tired game over and over and over again. Hopefully, though, with their current approval rating, Americans will wake up to their tactics.

No wonder they're terrified of secure elections.

In other words, this is SO MUCH BS that even a bull would walk by, take one look at Hillary's BS, and say, 'Dang, that's a lot of BS.'

Ouch.

And accurate.

============================================================

