Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting More on Welfare

Republican Scott Jennings could barely contain himself on Wednesday night when a Democrat panel guest on CNN’s NewsNight just came out and admitted what he wanted - to raise taxes and put more Americans on welfare. The fun really started for Jennings as the Democrat tried to defend what he just said.

Check this out. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Dems finally say the quiet part out loud: They want MORE welfare and HIGHER taxes in this country.



This might be the most batsh*t crazy thing I've ever heard on TV. pic.twitter.com/CkjVUPiW4k — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 5, 2025

Sometimes it's like comedy watching these people on CNN😅 — Dave Lantow (@realdavelantow) June 5, 2025

It’s funny, but these Democrat idiots are dangerous.

Democrats love repeating the ‘pay their fair share’ mantra, but as commenters point out, they can’t define what that even means.

They love fair share but cannot define it — KillerPuggle (@KPuggle) June 5, 2025

“Pay their fair share” means, “pay for me.” — Brutal American 👊 🇺🇸 (@BrutalAmerican) June 5, 2025

ASK, "What exactly are the numbers for 'fair share' ?" what is fair to you, isn't fair to the next person.



ask the most liberal senators what their states have as the highest income tax rates and they are all different. — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) June 5, 2025

It'll never be enough. Half the country doesn't pay income tax and people expect others to subsidize their lives. — Indiana 🤒 🔥🦬 Happy Vets Month (@dilldear47954) June 5, 2025

Democrats desperately want to increase the number of people being subsidized by the middle class.

Everything the Democrats do seems designed to target the pocketbooks of the middle class: welfare, illegal aliens, healthcare, etc.

Nothing screams ‘progress’ like taxing the workers to fund the lazy. Genius strategy. — Voted for this 🇺🇸 (@PatriotChris__) June 5, 2025

The more albatrosses they can put on welfare, the more votes they will get. The rest of us will be the piggy bank for these useless clowns. — Dennis Mirante (@dmiran2) June 5, 2025

.. So they can control the masses at the voting ballots. Who wouldn’t want to vote to keep free money and not work as an able bodied citizen. — KKLuvYouLongTime (@KKLuvYouLonTime) June 5, 2025

Folks who rely on the government are easier to control. Liberals desperately want more of this. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) June 5, 2025

It’s a scam disguised as compassion. — Pregnant Redhead (@PregnantRedhead) June 5, 2025

Democrats claim it’s compassion, but it’s slavery. Same Democrat Party, different methods.