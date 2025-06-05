'What the Hell Is Going On?' Boulder Victim and Nazi Germany Escapee Speaks...
Total Corruption: Corey DeAngelis Exposes Teachers' Union Giving $40 MILLION to Its Presid...
Scott Jennings: There’s a Visa Abuse Awakening and Trump’s Exposing It with the...
CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking...
New Fantastic Four Movie Has Some Comic Fans More Excited Over a Popcorn...
Liar’s Crown: KJP Can Flee the Dem Party but She’ll Always Be the...
VIP
New York Cathedral Hosts Pride Party With Drag Queens
Church of Acosta: Former CNN Anchor Leads Cringey Cult-Like Resistance ‘Town Hall’ Service...
Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club
VIP
Pride Goeth Before the Fall
Meep! Meep! DeSantis Drops ACME Anvil: Congress Should Strip Deportation-Interfering Court...
Minneapolis Libs Interfere With Multi-Agency Drug Raid
Make This Happen! The Hill Says Jasmine Crockett Can Lead the Democratic Party...
Cultural Vibe Shift: Target Retail Stores Switch Consumer Focus from LGBTQ to USA

Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting More on Welfare

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 AM on June 05, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican Scott Jennings could barely contain himself on Wednesday night when a Democrat panel guest on CNN’s NewsNight just came out and admitted what he wanted - to raise taxes and put more Americans on welfare. The fun really started for Jennings as the Democrat tried to defend what he just said.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

It’s funny, but these Democrat idiots are dangerous.

Democrats love repeating the ‘pay their fair share’ mantra, but as commenters point out, they can’t define what that even means.

Democrats desperately want to increase the number of people being subsidized by the middle class.

Recommended

Total Corruption: Corey DeAngelis Exposes Teachers' Union Giving $40 MILLION to Its President's Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Everything the Democrats do seems designed to target the pocketbooks of the middle class: welfare, illegal aliens, healthcare, etc.

Democrats claim it’s compassion, but it’s slavery. Same Democrat Party, different methods.

Tags: ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDIA BIAS REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Total Corruption: Corey DeAngelis Exposes Teachers' Union Giving $40 MILLION to Its President's Campaign
Grateful Calvin
'What the Hell Is Going On?' Boulder Victim and Nazi Germany Escapee Speaks Out About Attack
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings: There’s a Visa Abuse Awakening and Trump’s Exposing It with the Boulder Terrorist Attack
Warren Squire
Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club
Brett T.
CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking Exercise'
Warren Squire
New Fantastic Four Movie Has Some Comic Fans More Excited Over a Popcorn Bucket than the Film Itself
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Total Corruption: Corey DeAngelis Exposes Teachers' Union Giving $40 MILLION to Its President's Campaign Grateful Calvin
Advertisement