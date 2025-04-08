'We Were MISLED': Megyn Kelly Shares EXCLUSIVE Docs From Nashville Trans Shooter and It Just Gets CRAZIER

Kash Patel has granted Megyn Kelly the exclusive rights to documents from the Nashville Trans shooter, Audrey Hale. As we all expected, authorities have not exactly been straightforward with the public about motives, the shooter, and, of course, the actual manifesto itself.

Yes, we, too, were shocked to hear this. SHOCKED WE SAY!

Oh, wait, no. Especially with who was in charge at the time of this horrific shooting.

Kelly lays it out here:

“We read through the documents and, again, we’ve been misled. This woman was obsessed with trying to trans herself, wanting to trans herself, trans ideology, I mean it was like reading a leftist playbook…”

Megyn reveals why she's exclusively reporting on 1,000 pages from… pic.twitter.com/ULlmKgQMr9 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) April 7, 2025

Post continues:

... Nashville shooter's journals.

It's crazy that they left out the trans portion of the shooter's identity and likely motive. We didn't need the manifesto to know this played a part in her actions. And it sounds like it was so prominent in the documents that they couldn't have missed it, so if they left it out, it's because they made an effort to do so.

Gosh golly gee, why would they do that?

Just kidding; we know exactly why they would do that.

The truth comes out — Crypto RobRod (@rrod3211) April 8, 2025

At last.

The trans ideological movement is dangerous and openly hostile and violent. Those who promote it are also hostile and violent. Full stop. — Shera Green (@shera_green) April 8, 2025

A really important question not being asked is what psychiatric drugs she was on. — Susan (@BlackshepSusan) April 7, 2025

Drugs? Hormones? None of them are great for anyone, let alone a teenager.

There’s a reason they kept it quiet https://t.co/BrAAYRF16d — CeeJay (@newzee1234) April 8, 2025

And with Patel in place, we may finally get the whole story.

