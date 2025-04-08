'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and...
WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling...
Flawless VICTORY: JD Vance Takes Limousine Socialists and Their CRAP Agenda APART in...
Dearly Deported: Scott Jennings Schools CNN Dems on Difference Between Citizens and Illega...
They’ve Learned Nothing: MSNBC Dem Guest Thinks Kamala Harris Lost Because She’s a...
VIP
Big Mic Drop: Michelle Obama’s Tanking Podcast Is All Talk and No Audience...
Billionaires Before Babies! Hakeem Jeffries Claims MAGA Extremists are Starving Tots for T...
VIP
Trial Begins for American Woman in Germany Who Stabbed Sexual Harasser, Asylum-Seeker
Survey Determines an 'Assassination Culture' Is Developing on the Extreme Left
VIP
If Anyone Needs to Keep Their Hands Off Women's Rights, It's the Democratic...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Thinks Eric Swalwell Looked Pretty Tough on That 'Hands Off'...
Jurassic Bark: Scientists Resurrect Once-Extinct Dire Wolf
'Inverse Cramer Undefeated': That Black Monday at the Stock Market Didn't Happen
LOL: Lefty DRAGGED for Citing '60 Minutes' As a Credible Source on Illegal...

'We Were MISLED': Megyn Kelly Shares EXCLUSIVE Docs From Nashville Trans Shooter and It Just Gets CRAZIER

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on April 08, 2025
Twitter

Kash Patel has granted Megyn Kelly the exclusive rights to documents from the Nashville Trans shooter, Audrey Hale. As we all expected, authorities have not exactly been straightforward with the public about motives, the shooter, and, of course, the actual manifesto itself.

Advertisement

Yes, we, too, were shocked to hear this. SHOCKED WE SAY!

Oh, wait, no. Especially with who was in charge at the time of this horrific shooting. 

Kelly lays it out here:

Post continues:

... Nashville shooter's journals.

It's crazy that they left out the trans portion of the shooter's identity and likely motive. We didn't need the manifesto to know this played a part in her actions. And it sounds like it was so prominent in the documents that they couldn't have missed it, so if they left it out, it's because they made an effort to do so.

Gosh golly gee, why would they do that?

Just kidding; we know exactly why they would do that.

At last.

Recommended

'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and ... UKRAINE
Sam J.
Advertisement

Drugs? Hormones? None of them are great for anyone, let alone a teenager.

And with Patel in place, we may finally get the whole story.

============================================================

Related:

'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and ... UKRAINE

WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling Judge Boasberg OUT and LOL

Flawless VICTORY: JD Vance Takes Limousine Socialists and Their CRAP Agenda APART in Straight-Fire Thread

Harvard's PRIDE David Hogg Proves Himself a Dumba** Calling Trump a Dumba** and We Can't Stop Laughing

Try NOT to Laugh Watching Cory Booker Pat Cory Booker on the Back for Talking for a WHOLE 25 Hours (Vid)

============================================================

Tags: MEGYN KELLY SHOOTER TRANS AUDREY HALE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and ... UKRAINE
Sam J.
WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling Judge Boasberg OUT and LOL
Sam J.
Flawless VICTORY: JD Vance Takes Limousine Socialists and Their CRAP Agenda APART in Straight-Fire Thread
Sam J.
Dearly Deported: Scott Jennings Schools CNN Dems on Difference Between Citizens and Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire
Harvard's PRIDE David Hogg Proves Himself a Dumba** Calling Trump a Dumba** and We Can't Stop Laughing
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and ... UKRAINE Sam J.
Advertisement