James Carville Goes Full Gollum and Claims Trump Hates His Voters and Wants Them to Suffer

James Carville, looking more skeletal than ever, has a message for supporters of President Donald Trump - ‘Trump hates you! Oh, and he wants you to suffer, too!’ We knew we could count on ole Jimmy to bring sunshine into our lives. We kid, of course.

Advertisement

Here’s Carville, fearmongering as usual. (WATCH)

James Carville: Trump hates his own voters and wants them to suffer.



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/s9XjH4XcIZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2025

Carville looks like he’s been stuck in a haunted Cracker Barrel since 2004, but sure…. tell me more about what Trump voters think. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 13, 2025

A haunted Cracker Barrel with lots of open wine and liquor on the counters. — Dave-O (@David_Pridmore) May 13, 2025

His home does look like a Cracker Barrel. That’s too funny!

One commenter says Carville hasn’t been relevant for more than 30 years.

@JamesCarville hasn’t moved the needle since the early 90’s. Who cares what this empty husk has a say anymore? — Wülf Aufzug (@wulfaufzug) May 13, 2025

His war w Hogg has been fine entertainment. Other than that, for mocking purposes only. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2025

Carville and Hogg; two idiots from opposite ends of the nut house. — Wülf Aufzug (@wulfaufzug) May 13, 2025

The DNC might miss Hogg after all. — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) May 13, 2025

If you haven’t heard, David Hogg is on his way out as Vice Chair of the DNC. We covered it here.

Posters say the Democrats would get rid of Carville, too, if he served in any official capacity with the party.

He's toxic to his own now. Totally irrelevant. — kevin mcgrath (@kevinmc16934850) May 13, 2025

The more he talks the more he reveals just how he feels about members of his own party. — Jim Feury (@jimfeury) May 13, 2025

This guy was at one time considered a genius handler.



Can you believe that now? — Counter Moves (@4D5x5) May 13, 2025

Didn't Ragin' Cajun say, about 45 days ago, that Trump was going to implode in within 30 days? — Arqahn (@Arqahn) May 13, 2025

Yep, he’s wrong about a lot of things.

Commenters say it’s hard to take Carville seriously when he looks like he jumped out of a ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie.

When you bear a striking resemblance to Gollum, it's hard to trust you, Jimmy. — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) May 13, 2025

Gollum on the bottle again ??? pic.twitter.com/4FaDeevt6b — Mad Bear (@MadBear60) May 13, 2025

We’re sure each bottle is ‘precious’ to Carville.