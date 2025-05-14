James Carville Goes Full Gollum and Claims Trump Hates His Voters and Wants Them to Suffer

CNN Cover-Up: Brian Stelter Eagerly Jumped on the Biden White House-Driven ‘Cheap Fakes’...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on May 14, 2025
Twitchy

James Carville, looking more skeletal than ever, has a message for supporters of President Donald Trump - ‘Trump hates you! Oh, and he wants you to suffer, too!’ We knew we could count on ole Jimmy to bring sunshine into our lives. We kid, of course.

Here’s Carville, fearmongering as usual. (WATCH)

His home does look like a Cracker Barrel. That’s too funny!

One commenter says Carville hasn’t been relevant for more than 30 years.

If you haven’t heard, David Hogg is on his way out as Vice Chair of the DNC. We covered it here.

Posters say the Democrats would get rid of Carville, too, if he served in any official capacity with the party.

Yep, he’s wrong about a lot of things.

Commenters say it’s hard to take Carville seriously when he looks like he jumped out of a ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie.

We’re sure each bottle is ‘precious’ to Carville.

