President Trump Asks Reporter, 'You're ABC Fake News, Right?'

DNC Moves to Roast Hogg But They Swear It has Nothing to Do With 'Him'

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on May 13, 2025
Twitter

A DNC panel has recommended that the vote that made David Hogg Vice Chair of the Committee be redone. Since his election to the committee post, Hogg has taken several controversial positions, including a plan to primary some sitting Democrats with younger, more progressive candidates, which has put him at odds with his fellow Democrats.

Despite the friction between Hogg and the DNC, the panel claims their recommendation has nothing to do with him. Well, not directly anyway. The panel wants a new vote, not because of him, but because he is a him, and there were two hims to choose from, and only one her when Hogg was elected. More hims than hers violates the DNC election rules on gender equity.

Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta (the other him) defeated Kalyn Free, who challenged their election. The conspicuously timed recommendation, based on Free's challenge, would need to be approved by a vote of the entire DNC before the DNC could redo the vote for the Vice Chair positions, with the appropriate gender equity rules in place this time around.

The DNC's rules are clear as mud.

A Democratic National Committee subcommittee on Monday recommended that the organization invalidate one of its February vice-chair votes over claims that it unfairly disadvantaged female candidates.

The move, which won't be official unless the entire DNC votes to approve it, could open up new races for the positions held by David Hogg, a Florida activist, and Malcolm Kenyatta, a Pennsylvania state legislator.

The challenge by Oklahoma Democratic Committeewoman Kalyn Free, who unsuccessfully ran against Hogg and Kenyatta in the February race for vice chair, is not related to the ongoing tension between Hogg and the national party over his push to support primary challenges against incumbent Democrats. 

Instead, it was based off Free's claim that the handling of the vice-chair vote gave the two men an unfair advantage amid the national party's requirements that its executive committee achieve gender balance.

Nevertheless, the Monday evening vote by the DNC Credentials Committee sets up a high-profile decision for the national party in the coming weeks as it will now be up to the full body to vote on whether to call for a new election for the vice-chair positions held by Hogg and Kenyatta.

The subcommittee's move is the latest that appears to be aimed directly at Hogg. DNC Chairman Ken Martin (Are you allowed to say, man? The rules are confusing) is pushing for a rule requiring all committee members to remain neutral in primaries, effectively ending Hogg's 'Great replacement' aspirations.

The DNC's reaction to Hogg has been near instant regret.

If we're being completely honest, it is fun to watch.

Ever since election night, the Democrats have been eating their own. Now they want to put Hogg on a spit and roast him. They will deny it, but it seems this 'Technicality' in the voting rules is just what they need to achieve that goal.

On the bright side, thanks to Hogg, Democrats finally figured out how to define a woman.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
