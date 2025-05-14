James Carville Goes Full Gollum and Claims Trump Hates His Voters and Wants...
Double-Take Earthquake: Seismic Shift Video Will Have You Hitting Rewind to Take It...
Not Duped: Nicolle Wallace Purposely Used Deceptively Edited Video of Biden to Push...
Lovely ‘Ladies’ Film Dance Party in the Women’s Restroom
VIP
Biden-Harris Staffer Says Afrikaners Can 'Go Back to Germany'
Nancy Pelosi Set Straight About Republicans Ripping Health Care From Millions of Americans
Flashback: CNN's Jake Tapper Flips Out Over Lara Trump Questioning Biden's Mental Acuity
VIP
The Democrats Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Week (and It's Only Tuesday!)
AOC Says There's Going to Be a 'Problem' If Her Democrat Colleagues Are...
BROKE: Santa Monica, CA Faces Fiscal Ruin After Paying Out MILLIONS in Sex...
Buck Sexton Wants Names: Who at the White House Was Lying About Biden's...
Judge Hannah Dugan Officially Indicted by a Grand Jury
VIP
Allstate’s CEO Pockets $26M as Fed-Up Consumers Get Denied and Dropped
Holy Defamation, Batman! MSNBC Says South African Migrants Are Simply Descendants of White...

Above the Law? Hakeem Jeffries Threatens Retaliation if Dems Who Stormed ICE Facility Face Consequences

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on May 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is issuing threats of retaliation should any Democrats who recently stormed an ICE detention facility in New Jersey be held accountable for their actions. He’s blathering on about ‘red lines’ and that there are ‘clear lines that they dare not cross.’ Guess line crossing doesn't apply to Democrats.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

He does like to listen to himself slowly push out words and pause awkwardly.

Posters quickly reminded Jeffries that Democrats not only crossed the line but nuked it to go after President Donald Trump.

This next poster goes into even greater detail about how Democrats destroyed norms.

Alright normally I just laugh at Hakeem because he’s one of the worst politicians I’ve ever seen but this p***** me off. “That’s a line that they dare not cross.”Are you kidding me?! You guys arrested and tried to put the President in jail for life. You arrested and tried to RUIN the lives of peaceful protestors on January 6th. Whatever red lines you think there are, your party has crossed them long ago. This is a joke, and if GOP leadership doesn’t call out this ridiculous gaslighting, then they are weak and feeble cowards.

— P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 13, 2025

Recommended

Double-Take Earthquake: Seismic Shift Video Will Have You Hitting Rewind to Take It All In (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Once you arrest a president over trumped-up charges (pun intended), all bets are off.

Commenters say Jeffries is telling us that Democrats believe they are above the law.

We’re with this last commenter. Just arrest them and let the chips fall where they may. We’re tired of Republicans handling Democrats with kid gloves and letting them get away with everything.

Tags: ARRESTS DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Double-Take Earthquake: Seismic Shift Video Will Have You Hitting Rewind to Take It All In (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Nancy Pelosi Set Straight About Republicans Ripping Health Care From Millions of Americans
Brett T.
Not Duped: Nicolle Wallace Purposely Used Deceptively Edited Video of Biden to Push ‘Cheap Fake’ Lie
Warren Squire
Lovely ‘Ladies’ Film Dance Party in the Women’s Restroom
Brett T.
Flashback: CNN's Jake Tapper Flips Out Over Lara Trump Questioning Biden's Mental Acuity
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Double-Take Earthquake: Seismic Shift Video Will Have You Hitting Rewind to Take It All In (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement