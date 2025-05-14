Above the Law? Hakeem Jeffries Threatens Retaliation if Dems Who Stormed ICE Facility Face Consequences

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is issuing threats of retaliation should any Democrats who recently stormed an ICE detention facility in New Jersey be held accountable for their actions. He’s blathering on about ‘red lines’ and that there are ‘clear lines that they dare not cross.’ Guess line crossing doesn't apply to Democrats.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

🚨Hakeem Jeffries threatens retaliation should Dems who stormed the NJ ICE facility be arrested:



"They'll find out. They’ll find out. They’ll find out. It’s a red line. They know better than to go down that road. There are clear lines that they dare not cross." pic.twitter.com/Hfyo1ltnec — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2025

Hakeem is just another gasbag in love with the sound of his own voice. — wine solves everything (@MWilschke) May 13, 2025

He does like to listen to himself slowly push out words and pause awkwardly.

Posters quickly reminded Jeffries that Democrats not only crossed the line but nuked it to go after President Donald Trump.

Sure @RepJeffries



Don’t go down that road, you say?



Well, that road is already well traveled. By your Party. pic.twitter.com/i1tZZYgjN3 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 13, 2025

This next poster goes into even greater detail about how Democrats destroyed norms.

Alright normally I just laugh at Hakeem because he’s one of the worst politicians I’ve ever seen but this p***** me off. “That’s a line that they dare not cross.”Are you kidding me?! You guys arrested and tried to put the President in jail for life. You arrested and tried to RUIN the lives of peaceful protestors on January 6th. Whatever red lines you think there are, your party has crossed them long ago. This is a joke, and if GOP leadership doesn’t call out this ridiculous gaslighting, then they are weak and feeble cowards. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 13, 2025

Ahh yes, Hakeem. The red line.



The one that you and your ilk are used to hiding behind.



That government officials are the untouchables.



Got bad news for ya. America voted to erase that red line after you guys clearly ignored it. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) May 13, 2025

Democrats;



Arresting a former president = totally normal



Arresting a mayor and congresspeople = crossing the red line — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2025

Once you arrest a president over trumped-up charges (pun intended), all bets are off.

Commenters say Jeffries is telling us that Democrats believe they are above the law.

So democrats can break the law then threaten the officers violated. How nice! — Kay GE (@KayGE55633244) May 13, 2025

Jeffries draws a “red line” at enforcing the rule of law .. a line that ICE “dare not cross”

So Jeffries is public stating that he will not allow laws to be enforced. 🤬 — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) May 13, 2025

Holy hell just arrest them so we can all find out please. 🔥🔥🔥 — BMO the Racer 🇺🇸 (@BMOracer) May 13, 2025

We’re with this last commenter. Just arrest them and let the chips fall where they may. We’re tired of Republicans handling Democrats with kid gloves and letting them get away with everything.