Nancy Pelosi Set Straight About Republicans Ripping Health Care From Millions of Americans

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 13, 2025
Twitchy

Whoever does Nancy Pelosi's social media thought that including a screenshot of an Associated Press headline would make the post more credible. Whoever writes her posts is at least shaking things up a bit, changing "Trump's billionaire friends" to the "ultra-rich."

That AP headline reads:

House Republicans unveil Medicaid cuts that Democrats warn will leave millions without care

So it's not House Republicans unveil Medicaid cuts that will leave millions without care — it's Medicaid cuts that "Democrats warn" will leave millions without care. 

If by millions, she's referring to the deceased and to illegal aliens, then yes, Republicans are trying to rip away Medicaid fraud.

"… every 6 months."

It's all they have. It's remarkable that since President Trump and Elon Musk have been running things, Democrats have found themselves defending government waste, corruption, and fraud.

Speaking of the ultra-rich:

You'll notice she doesn't link to the story but instead just posts the headline. If people actually read the piece, they might know she's lying.

It turns out that some have already read the bill and found out what's in it.

Speaking of lies, who really believes Pelosi gives a damn about working families?

***

