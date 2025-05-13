Nancy Pelosi Set Straight About Republicans Ripping Health Care From Millions of Americans

Whoever does Nancy Pelosi's social media thought that including a screenshot of an Associated Press headline would make the post more credible. Whoever writes her posts is at least shaking things up a bit, changing "Trump's billionaire friends" to the "ultra-rich."

The fine print of the bill just revealed by Republicans will rip health care away from millions of Americans to line the pockets of the ultra-rich.



With this bill, Republicans are once again showing where their loyalties lie—and it's not with working families. pic.twitter.com/uK1UmTnVLY — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 12, 2025

That AP headline reads:

House Republicans unveil Medicaid cuts that Democrats warn will leave millions without care

So it's not House Republicans unveil Medicaid cuts that will leave millions without care — it's Medicaid cuts that "Democrats warn" will leave millions without care.

If by millions, she's referring to the deceased and to illegal aliens, then yes, Republicans are trying to rip away Medicaid fraud.

Hi Nancy,



Isn't it awesome that we can actually read the bill and see if you're lying?



In the medicaid portion of the bill, there are 4 main points:



1) Home address verification

2) Don't give it to dead people

3) Don't give it to non-citizens

4) Check eligibility every 6… — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 13, 2025

"… every 6 months."

Dang.



That's quite a ratio. — Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) May 13, 2025

So tired of the way these people lie. Thanks for pointing this one out. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) May 13, 2025

Fear mongering 101 — Phaase (@PeterHHaase) May 13, 2025

It's all they have. It's remarkable that since President Trump and Elon Musk have been running things, Democrats have found themselves defending government waste, corruption, and fraud.

Same told tired trope. Y'all need some new material. — Raising Civic Literacy From the Dead (@raisingcivlit) May 12, 2025

Speaking of the ultra-rich:

Nancy Pelosi has lived off taxpayers for years!



She has made millions while being in office. Some may say it’s insider trading, it sure looks fishy! pic.twitter.com/JgLVlbBo7V — Patriot Dad ❤️✝️🇺🇸 (@NickCAdams) May 12, 2025

Oh those pesky FACTS in the details. @SpeakerPelosi relies on a base that reads the headlines only. — Ron A (@RonAllen100) May 13, 2025

You'll notice she doesn't link to the story but instead just posts the headline. If people actually read the piece, they might know she's lying.

All those dead people getting their health care ripped away. For shame. — Granny Betty (@ElizabethG63746) May 13, 2025

Medicaid is eating state government budgets alive - not to mention what it costs at the federal level. I guess histrionics is part of the package. — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) May 13, 2025

I believe that for most Democrats, to end the grift is to end the program. They live on the grift. — Robert Randanon (@Randanon5) May 13, 2025

I also read that it requires able bodied people to work 80 hours a month which not unreasonable at all. — Maria (@maria0917_maria) May 13, 2025

With the advent of artificial intelligence, thousands of pages of legalese can be distilled down into just a few succinct paragraphs, readable by everyone. Politicians are no longer going to be able to conceal their true intentions in massive bills that no one can read. — JMG (@JMark5977) May 13, 2025

This is why their game is over. They will not be able to lie without being called out on it. — Dragonfly (@dragonflytoo19) May 13, 2025

It turns out that some have already read the bill and found out what's in it.

Speaking of lies, who really believes Pelosi gives a damn about working families?

***