CNN Cover-Up: Brian Stelter Eagerly Jumped on the Biden White House-Driven ‘Cheap Fakes’ Bandwagon

CNN’s Jake Tapper has a new book out called ‘Original Sin’ where he and co-author Alex Thompson of Axios try to convince us that they were duped and misled by the White House over President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline. People are buying the book, but not the nonsensical take that ‘journalists’ didn’t know what was going on. It’s pretty clear that ‘journalists’ were an active part of the cover-up.

CNN’s Brian Stelter, like many ‘journalists’, enthusiastically jumped on the White House-driven ‘cheap fakes’ bandwagon in hopes of protecting Biden from the cognitive decline the public witnessed daily. Maybe Stelter mistakenly heard ‘cheesesteaks’; regardless, he came rolling in to join the coordinated ‘cheap fakes’ chorus.

Here’s a flashback. (READ)

After the Biden/Clooney fundraiser video emerged, CNN’s Brian Stelter excitedly jumped in to run the “cheap fake” narrative for the White House.



“The White House used the phrase “cheap fakes”…let me explain what that is….



"We now know Biden didn't even recognize Clooney that day.



CNN and Jake Tapper expect people to forget all of this — as they act like they were duped on the Biden decline coverup — instead of the active participants that they really were.



Here’s the video of him trying to explain away what everyone outside of his ‘journalistic’ bubble could see. (WATCH)

We now know Biden didn't even recognize Clooney that… pic.twitter.com/jjhRJL9YZ2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2025

Thanks to X, we have access to several videos that compile the signs of Biden’s decline.

This is a video deep dive, not a ‘cheap fake.’ (WATCH)

You can’t cheap fake your way out of his speaking or attempting too..pic.twitter.com/bdXPZxSiFi — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) May 14, 2025

The cheap fake narrative was a joke from the start. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025

A joke, just like the legacy media talking heads that pushed it.

Posters remember that Stelter once hosted a CNN show with an unintentionally hilarious name that only showcased his lack of self-awareness.

It still makes me laugh every time I remember Brian's show was called "Reliable Sources" 🤣 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 14, 2025

Tater takes are always good for a chuckle. 🥔😂 — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) May 14, 2025

We could’ve lived our entire lives without ever seeing that pantless pic of Stelter.

One commenter wonders if Zuul from ‘Ghostbusters’ is possibly lurking nearby.

Does Brian Stelter look like the State Puff Marshmallow man in this clip?



Or am I looking at yet another deep fake? — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 14, 2025

It’s not a deep fake. It’s a cheap fake. 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025

Wide lens fake. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 14, 2025

Stelter hopes it’s a ‘deep cake.' ‘Journalism’ makes one hungry after all. Poor guy never got his cheesesteaks.