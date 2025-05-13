Not Duped: Nicolle Wallace Purposely Used Deceptively Edited Video of Biden to Push ‘Cheap Fake’ Lie

James Carville Goes Full Gollum and Claims Trump Hates His Voters and Wants...



Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on May 13, 2025
Townhall Media

‘Journalists’ who covered up for President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline are now releasing their cash-grab books. They took part in the coverup, but they’re lying that they were kept in the dark or duped by wily aides in the Biden White House. It’s okay to roll your eyes at that utter nonsense. It’s a perfect time to revisit all the liars in the legacy media who purposely mislead the public in service to their Democrat Party.

Let’s check in with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. (READ)

Nicolle Wallace called the video of Biden being led off stage by Obama a "cheap fake." 

She then selectively edited it to NOT include the part when Obama helped Biden off stage and that's what she showed her audience.

Turns out Biden didn't even recognize George Clooney, one of the people hosting the fundraiser for him.Nice job on misleading your audience, Nicolle.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

‘Tonight, on Misleading Our Audience with Nicolle Wallace.’ Sounds perfect!

Here’s the full video of Biden, which doesn't cut to a wideshot. You'll notice Biden freezes up, Obama grabs his arm, and then leads him off stage. (WATCH)

‘I guess that’s why they call it fake news!’ Didn’t Elton John sing that one?

One commenter says Wallace has lost all credibility. We’re not sure she ever had any to begin with.

I bet it won’t take long before Nicolle Wallace starts to look like Rachel Maddow and Stephanie Ruhle. 

— MAGAMichelle (@MAGAMichelle45) May 13, 2025

She just needs short hair, glasses, and a pudgy face. All these hacks eventually adopt the same look. Just look up pics of Rosie O’Donnell, Jim Acosta, Keith Olbermann, Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, etc, and compare. It’s like nature has adopted a certain look to tell us who not to trust.

