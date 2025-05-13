Not Duped: Nicolle Wallace Purposely Used Deceptively Edited Video of Biden to Push ‘Cheap Fake’ Lie

‘Journalists’ who covered up for President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline are now releasing their cash-grab books. They took part in the coverup, but they’re lying that they were kept in the dark or duped by wily aides in the Biden White House. It’s okay to roll your eyes at that utter nonsense. It’s a perfect time to revisit all the liars in the legacy media who purposely mislead the public in service to their Democrat Party.

Let’s check in with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. (READ)

Nicolle Wallace called the video of Biden being led off stage by Obama a "cheap fake." She then selectively edited it to NOT include the part when Obama helped Biden off stage and that's what she showed her audience. Turns out Biden didn't even recognize George Clooney, one of the people hosting the fundraiser for him.Nice job on misleading your audience, Nicolle.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Here’s the full video of Biden, which doesn't cut to a wideshot. You'll notice Biden freezes up, Obama grabs his arm, and then leads him off stage. (WATCH)

NEW: Former President Barack Obama has to help guide a confused President Biden off stage as he appears to freeze at an L.A. fundraiser.



The incident happened at Peacock Theater in L.A. where Biden raised $28 million.



Obama was seen handling the president off stage. pic.twitter.com/nZ01cKeQyF — Brian Gosur (@GosurBrian43983) June 17, 2024

One commenter says Wallace has lost all credibility. We’re not sure she ever had any to begin with.

She literally has ZERO remaining credibility and it’s an embarrassment that she’s still on tv. There are thousands of better candidates that deserve that airtime. Fire the liars or make a law that they can’t call themselves news anymore. THEY are parody. — Ashley (@Ashley__USA) May 13, 2025

