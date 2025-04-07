Harvard's PRIDE David Hogg Proves Himself a Dumba** Calling Trump a Dumba** and We Can't Stop Laughing

David Hogg is such a hot mess.

And since the DNC saw fit to make him the Vice-Chair of their party, we suppose that means Democrats are a hot mess as well. Although, if we're being honest, Democrats were a hot mess long before Hogg got involved, he's just the ridiculous cherry on top.

For example, if he insists on calling Trump stupid, he should probably make sure he knows how to spell the curseword he's using to call Trump stupid. You never want to show yourself as being the stupid one when calling anyone else stupid.

This ... was stupid.

Donald Trump is a dumb a**. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 7, 2025

About that ..

Indeed. And goodness, that FOO woman is super bright, funny, and probably is one swell dresser. We can just tell from reading her brilliant, thoughtful posts. Oh, we are so lucky to feature her prose in our pages and thank X for sharing her wisdom with us.

Ahem.

"Leaders We Deserve." — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) April 7, 2025

Boy oh boy, when it comes to Democrats ain't that the truth?

I still don’t understand how he lives with himself. — Meara (@MillennialOther) April 7, 2025

We don't either.

HAAAAAAAA. We see what he did there.

He went to Harvard and then he ran a mattress business. He’s so smart. — Chris Robinson (@SirChodewick) April 7, 2025

Hey! Those mattresses aren't going to sell themselves.

Yeah, they didn't.

Bro you should look in the mirror 😂 — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) April 7, 2025

And he really should learn how to spell.

