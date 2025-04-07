VIP
Trump Threw a Wicked Brush Pitch at Adam Schiff During the L.A. Dodgers'...
No Lie Brian Tyler Cohen Shares Screenshot of MANY Trumpers Turning on Trump,...
Is This REAL?! Protester Explains What She Had to Do to Get Paid...
Mollie Hemingway's Reaction to Jake Tapper INSISTING He's Not 'On the Left' Is...
So ... About that Self-Proclaimed Illegal, Queer, 'Unafraid' Anti-Trump Activist? It Gets...
Here's Another 'Grassroots' Anti-Trump/Musk Protester Who Has 'No Clue Why They Are There'
Monday Morning Meme Madness
EDS in DC: Body Cam Captures Perfect Example of Elon Derangement Syndrome in...
Dem Denial: Jake Tapper Claims He’s Not on the Left but Video Receipts...
Billiard Balls: Two Men Face Each Other in Women’s Pool Championship in the...
A Minecraft Movie’s Built-In Audience Makes It a Massive Hit Despite Many Negative...
Keep Fighting, Ladies! Female Disc Golfer Walks Out of Competition Instead of Facing...
Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY...
He Really Means It This Time: Zuckerberg Says the Days of Fact-Checking on...

Transcript Between Activist Judge Boasberg and DOJ Attorney About Trump Admin 'Defying Him' Is Nuts (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on April 07, 2025
Twitchy

The more we hear about this Judge Boasberg guy, the more we start to think he may not be all that worried about justice. While we're certainly not experts on these matters, Boasberg's conversation with DOJ Attorney Drew Ensign about the Trump administration sure seems pretty biased, angry, and even a little activist-y.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Post continues:

... proclamation on March 15. 

As I have reported for weeks, Boasberg from day one not only built but created a contempt trap for DOJ. 

During last week's heated contempt hearing, Boasberg crossed the line of executive privilege many times in interrogating the seemingly unprepared DOJ atty Drew Ensign and demanding to know the nature of internal comms in the executive branch and, more outrageously, who failed to "return" planes that might. 

Keep in mind--the Trump adm has already invoked state secrets privilege in denying Boasberg's demand for flight details. Pam Bondi, Kristy Noem, and Marco Rubio signed declarations explaining to the judge why disclosing deportation information would risk national security, the judge is now defying their decisions. 

Here is an absolutely nutso exchange between Boasberg and Ensign on April 3 as Boasberg tries to further advance his contempt trap:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This reads like a back-and-forth with an anti-Trump protester, not a judge.

Crazy stuff.

Post continues:

...  can be held in contempt.

As we wrote before and based on Kelly's reporting, Boasberg may have been trying to set up the Trump administration all along.

Sorry, but if anything is 'pretty sketchy' it's Judge Boasberg.

============================================================

Related:

No Lie Brian Tyler Cohen Shares Screenshot of MANY Trumpers Turning on Trump, There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Advertisement

Is This REAL?! Protester Explains What She Had to do to Get Paid for April 5 Anti-Trump Protests (Watch)

Mollie Hemingway's Reaction to Jake Tapper INSISTING He's Not 'On the Left' Is Hilarious PERFECTION

So ... About that Self-Proclaimed Illegal, Queer, 'Unafraid' Anti-Trump Activist? It Gets SO Much Worse

Fueled By HATE --> SNL Still Sucks, Hits New Low Celebrating Violence Against Elon Musk (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: JUDGE TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Is This REAL?! Protester Explains What She Had to Do to Get Paid for April 5 Anti-Trump Protests (Watch)
Sam J.
No Lie Brian Tyler Cohen Shares Screenshot of MANY Trumpers Turning on Trump, There's Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway's Reaction to Jake Tapper INSISTING He's Not 'On the Left' Is Hilarious PERFECTION
Sam J.
So ... About that Self-Proclaimed Illegal, Queer, 'Unafraid' Anti-Trump Activist? It Gets SO Much Worse
Sam J.
Here's Another 'Grassroots' Anti-Trump/Musk Protester Who Has 'No Clue Why They Are There'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement