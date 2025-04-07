Transcript Between Activist Judge Boasberg and DOJ Attorney About Trump Admin 'Defying Him' Is Nuts (Pic)

The more we hear about this Judge Boasberg guy, the more we start to think he may not be all that worried about justice. While we're certainly not experts on these matters, Boasberg's conversation with DOJ Attorney Drew Ensign about the Trump administration sure seems pretty biased, angry, and even a little activist-y.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Just a nice Sunday morning--my coffee, some Florida sunshine, and Jeb Boasberg.



This week, Boasberg will issue an opinion related to his claims the Trump adm defied his court orders to "return" planes carrying illegal Venezuelans subject to the president's Alien Enemies Act… pic.twitter.com/0DMHLa55iJ — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 6, 2025

Post continues:

... proclamation on March 15. As I have reported for weeks, Boasberg from day one not only built but created a contempt trap for DOJ. During last week's heated contempt hearing, Boasberg crossed the line of executive privilege many times in interrogating the seemingly unprepared DOJ atty Drew Ensign and demanding to know the nature of internal comms in the executive branch and, more outrageously, who failed to "return" planes that might. Keep in mind--the Trump adm has already invoked state secrets privilege in denying Boasberg's demand for flight details. Pam Bondi, Kristy Noem, and Marco Rubio signed declarations explaining to the judge why disclosing deportation information would risk national security, the judge is now defying their decisions. Here is an absolutely nutso exchange between Boasberg and Ensign on April 3 as Boasberg tries to further advance his contempt trap:

This reads like a back-and-forth with an anti-Trump protester, not a judge.

Crazy stuff.

Boasberg then contemplates aloud what a contempt investigation into his "oral ruling" to return planes carrying illegals and outside of US air space would look like. Unfortunately, DOJ attorney played along.



Boasberg says he believes there is "probable cause" Trump officials… pic.twitter.com/iO4nkcRkC5 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 6, 2025

Post continues:

... can be held in contempt.

As we wrote before and based on Kelly's reporting, Boasberg may have been trying to set up the Trump administration all along.

Boasberg continues to press as to why he cannot get the deportation flight information...calls Trump administration argument for state secret privilege "pretty sketch[y]."



He later says he is not obligated to accept the Trump adm state secret claims. pic.twitter.com/eb2N1sAHRc — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 6, 2025

Sorry, but if anything is 'pretty sketchy' it's Judge Boasberg.

============================================================

Related:

No Lie Brian Tyler Cohen Shares Screenshot of MANY Trumpers Turning on Trump, There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Advertisement

Is This REAL?! Protester Explains What She Had to do to Get Paid for April 5 Anti-Trump Protests (Watch)

Mollie Hemingway's Reaction to Jake Tapper INSISTING He's Not 'On the Left' Is Hilarious PERFECTION

So ... About that Self-Proclaimed Illegal, Queer, 'Unafraid' Anti-Trump Activist? It Gets SO Much Worse

Fueled By HATE --> SNL Still Sucks, Hits New Low Celebrating Violence Against Elon Musk (Watch)

============================================================