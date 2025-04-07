Mollie Hemingway's Reaction to Jake Tapper INSISTING He's Not 'On the Left' Is Hilarious PERFECTION

Is This REAL?! Protester Explains What She Had to Do to Get Paid...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on April 07, 2025
Meme screenshot

As Twitchy readers know, Jake Tapper, during an interview with Secretary Rollins, insisted he is not on the Left.

No, really.

RIGHT?! 

We suppose if it makes him feel better to pretend otherwise, that's fine, but c'mon, the rest of us know better, Jake.

Here's the clip:

We're not sure how she kept from laughing hysterically at his claim.

Heck, we hee-hawed when we saw it.

And so did Mollie Hemingway, whose response to his claim was short but definitely not sweet:

Same girl, same.

Right? After all, Jake did write a book holding Democrats responsible for running Joe Biden even though he was clearly not mentally or physically fit for the job. Of course, he only wrote his book after it was clear Biden was done, but still, he's superheroic.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Truly, we could not have kept a straight face.

He is LEFTY MAN!

Love it.

============================================================

So ... About that Self-Proclaimed Illegal, Queer, 'Unafraid' Anti-Trump Activist? It Gets SO Much Worse

Fueled By HATE --> SNL Still Sucks, Hits New Low Celebrating Violence Against Elon Musk (Watch)

WATCH Tim Walz SQUIRM When Jake Tapper (!) Asks Him About Dems Taking Responsibility for Running Biden

It Is SOOO On! Cue Corrupt Biden Administration WETTING Themselves After Reading THIS Tulsi Gabbard Post

Like SO Many of Us, Trump's GAF Is Officially WAY Past Broken ... and It's a Glorious Thing

============================================================

