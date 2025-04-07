Mollie Hemingway's Reaction to Jake Tapper INSISTING He's Not 'On the Left' Is Hilarious PERFECTION

As Twitchy readers know, Jake Tapper, during an interview with Secretary Rollins, insisted he is not on the Left.
No, really.
RIGHT?!
We suppose if it makes him feel better to pretend otherwise, that's fine, but c'mon, the rest of us know better, Jake.
Here's the clip:
.@SecRollins: "Everyone, especially on your side — on the left..."— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 6, 2025
Fake Tapper: "I'm not on the left."@SecRollins: "Alright, Jake, thank you."
🤣 pic.twitter.com/Xc99oE2bpo
We're not sure how she kept from laughing hysterically at his claim.
Heck, we hee-hawed when we saw it.
And so did Mollie Hemingway, whose response to his claim was short but definitely not sweet:
Legit LOLed when Jake "Russia collusion hoax/Kavanaugh hoax/EVERYTHING hoax" Tapper claimed he's not "on the left." https://t.co/OyXvuzqbmP— Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 6, 2025
Same girl, same.
He's the hero in his own novel. And a hero is above politics.— Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) April 6, 2025
Right? After all, Jake did write a book holding Democrats responsible for running Joe Biden even though he was clearly not mentally or physically fit for the job. Of course, he only wrote his book after it was clear Biden was done, but still, he's superheroic.
“All right, Jake, thank you!”— John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) April 7, 2025
Sorry, @jdvance! Your Margaret and Martha ripostes now have stiff competition!”
Truly, we could not have kept a straight face.
Tapper: "I'm not on the left. I'm on the far left. The Uber-Left. I am Lefty man!"— kaberna (@CNSGg3214) April 6, 2025
He is LEFTY MAN!
Love it.
